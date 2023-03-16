5 of the biggest spring shoe trends, from ballet slippers to loafers

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Practical and pretty – that’s how you could describe the shoes you’re going to be seeing everywhere this spring.

Slip-on flats and supportive trainers are ideal for everyday wear, and even SS23’s trendiest heels are mid-height and sturdy – no tottering required.

These are five key catwalk trends to know about, as we head into the new season…

1. Ballet slippers

Given the never-ending Noughties renaissance, it was only a matter of time before ballet pumps pirouetted back into fashion.

Sure enough, the round-toed flats adored by style icons Kate Moss, Alexa Chung and Amy Winehouse in the early to mid-2000s are back on the catwalks.

It started at Miu Miu AW23, with Todd’s, Simone Rocha and Balenciaga following suit for spring.

Now, ballet pumps are all over the high street. Take your pick from neutral tones and bold colourways.

Pretty Ballerinas Rosario, £199

Accessorize Quilted Bow Ballerina Flats Nude, £22

2. Mary Janes

A step up from ballet flats, patent Mary Jane heels are another Noughties favourite making a comeback, as decreed by Coach, Emilia Wickstead, Prada and more.

Remember how Carrie Bradshaw cooed over the stiletto-heeled Manolo Blahnik Mary Janes in the Vogue fashion closet in Sex And The City?

This time around, MJs are whole lot heftier – think block, flared or platform heels.

Dune London Alenna Nude Patent Block-Heel Mary Jane Courts, £90

Office Max Out Mary Jane Platform Courts Black Patent, £54.99

3. Fisherman sandals

Models at The Row, Bottega Veneta and Gabriela Hearst sashayed down the runway in woven sandals and flatforms in black, white and metallic leather.

The cool girl’s footwear of choice for spring/summer, fisherman sandals are a high street staple – team yours with a slouchy suit or slinky maxi skirt.

John Lewis Black Dress, £79; John Lewis Lisbon Leather Caged Fisherman Sandals Black, £55, John Lewis and Partners

Oliver Bonas Fisherman Silver Leather Sandals, £69.50

4. Running shoes

On the sportswear scene, trendsetters are moving away from ubiquitous all-white trainers and embracing ‘gorpcore’ designs intended for trail running and hiking.

In a multitude of colours, these Gen Z faves don’t have to match your outfit, and you can pull on a pair even if all you’re running is errands.

Puma Velophasis Phased Sneakers Black-Intense Lavender, £120

Allbirds Women’s Trail Runners SWT Limited Edition Hazy Cobalt, £135

Adidas Ultraboost Light Shoes Cloud White/Core Black/Solar Red, £170

5. Backless loafers

The chunky loafers that have dominated planet fashion for the last year or so are making way for more summery styles.

Take your cue from the likes of Saint Laurent, Hermes and The Row with a pair of minimalist mules in a pale hue.

Crew Clothing Eve Backless Loafer in Nude, £69

Tu Cream Mock Croc Chain Detail Mule Loafers, £17