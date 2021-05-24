Hobo bags are back: 5 of the season’s most stylish totes

There’s good news this season for those who despair at the all the teeny-tiny handbags currently in the shops and on the catwalks.

If you want to be on trend, but need more than a glorified coin purse to carry around your essentials, you’ll be glad to hear that hobo bags are back in – literally – a big way.

Originating in the 1930s, the hobo bag is said to be named after the itinerant people who travelled around America on freight trains looking for work during the Great Depression, carrying their belongs in a slouchy sack.

Nowadays, the term is applied to bags with the distinctive curved shape and looping shoulder strap – though some experts argue that the use of a name derived from people who have fallen on hard times is outdated and inappropriate.

Gaining popularity in the 1960s with the rise of bohemian fashion, the hobo style became even more desirable thanks to Gucci’s Jackie bag. Originally called the Fifties Constance, the bag was renamed after its most famous fan, former first lady Jackie Kennedy.

The style fell out of favour but was resurrected at the turn of the millennium by Tom Ford who was then at the helm of Gucci.

Adopted by everyone from Paris Hilton to Victoria Beckham, the hobo became a Noughties style staple, before disappearing again along with bootcut jeans, trucker caps and Juicy Couture tracksuits.

Now, along with a whole host of other Noughties trends, the hobo is experiencing yet another comeback – but with a difference.

While previous incarnations came with buckles, clasps, tassels and other bells and whistles, this season’s designs are a lot more minimalist.

In slouchy suede or soft leather, these fuss-free styles are the ideal daytime tote, roomy enough to chuck in all your bits and bobs without straining at the seams. All you have to do is decide which colour suits your wardrobe best.

Here are five of our favourite hobo bags on the high street…

Oliver Bonas Nude Slouch Tote

1. Oliver Bonas Nude Slouch Tote, £49.50 (available in June)

White Stuff Luella Leather Slouch Hobo

2. White Stuff Luella Leather Slouch Hobo, £89

Joe Browns Orange San Lorenzo Suede Bag;

3. Joe Browns Orange San Lorenzo Suede Bag, £49

Kaleidoscope Grey Italian Suede Slouch Bag

4. Kaleidoscope Grey Italian Suede Slouch Bag, £45

George at Asda Black Padded Hobo Bag and Purse Set

5. George at Asda Black Padded Hobo Bag and Purse Set, £16