Coca-Cola launches first high street fashion store in London

Coca-Cola has opened the doors to its first flagship high street fashion store in London’s Covent Garden.

The concept store is the beverage brand’s first in Europe and stocks Coca-Cola branded merchandise, limited edition apparel, and exclusive designer collaborations.

The London store, which launches on Thursday 28 April, features a range of street wear and work wear, as well as sustainable clothing and accessories made from recycled Coca-Cola bottles – an initiative it began in 2013.

Collaborations with UK-based and global designers such as Soho Grit, Alma de Ace, BAPE, Herschel, Staple, BE@RBRICK and more will be available in the coming months.

An exclusive collection designed in collaboration with denim brand Lee features in the store, including denim jackets, boilersuits and jeans.

Coca-Cola X Lee (Coca-Cola)

Coca-Cola already has similar retail stores in the US, in Orlando, Las Vegas and Atlanta.

The new store also features a Coca-Cola can customisation feature, which allows customers to create cans with their names or a special message on them for gifting or personal use.

Coca-Cola X Staple (Coca-Cola)

Shoppers can also enjoy non-alcoholic mocktails containing the soft drink, such as a twist on the traditional Coke float and a mix of other flavours as they browse the apparel and merchandise in-store.

The first-of-its-kind store will be opened by RuPaul Drag Race UK star Tayce, alongside a host of influencers and content creators who will introduce it to their millennial and Generation Z audiences.

Inside the new Coca-Cola fashion store in Covent Garden (Coca-Cola)

Speaking during the launch, Tayce said: “An icon like Coca-Cola opening a new store in London? I had to be the first to experience it. Fashion collections, custom cans, exclusive drinks- what more could a girl want?”

Michelle Moorehead, vice president of licensing and retail at The Coca-Cola Company, said: “We have opened the doors in London to our first new concept store in Europe.

The Coca-Cola can customisation station inside the new Covent Garden store (Coca-Cola)

“This store is a chance for us to provide Coca-Cola fans with a premium array of fashion and collectibles, and fresh ways to experience our drinks.

“Through a collection of products made from recycled materials, it also gives us a great opportunity to share our sustainability commitments with people and bring them with us on our journey to a World Without Waste.”