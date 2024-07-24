The most stylish Paris 2024 Olympians beyond the sport

Support truly

As athletes get into ready position for the Paris 2024 Olympics, which commences this Friday, we take a look at some of the most fashionable stars when they’re not in their element.

1. Alica Schmidt, Athletics

German sprinter, Alica Schmidt, has got hearts racing beyond the track. With over five million Instagram followers, the 25-year-old athlete has garnered attention from high-end fashion houses, having worked with Puma, Nike and BOSS.

open image in gallery Alica Schmidt specialises in 400 metre relays (Alamy/PA)

Last year, Schmidt went the extra mile in her career, walking for BOSS in their Milan show, while simultaneously releasing a sportswear collaboration.

2. Coco Gauff, Tennis

Known for her bright and bold looks on the court, American tennis star Coco Gauff brings vibrancy to more than just her game.

open image in gallery Gauff wore a set the exact colour of the tennis ball to the 2023 U.S. open, seeming to say, “this is my game” (Alamy/PA)

Gauff, 20, shot to fame following her historic defeat of Venus Williams at Wimbledon in 2019 when she was only 15. The following year, Gauff became the second youngest US player to make the Olympic team.

The young star was dubbed the tennis world’s new fashion ‘it girl’ last year following her successful collaboration with New Balance. Her collection was innovative, taking inspiration from basketball shoes and incorporating a mid-cut that is rarely seen in tennis attire. Gauff has single-handedly elevated tennis-core with cool street-style accents.

open image in gallery Coco Gauff often sports high top court shoes (Alamy/PA)

3. Sha’Carri Richardson, Athletics

US track star Sha’Carri Richardson could be easy to miss, with her record times in the 100 and 200-metre sprints, but the 24-year-old makes sure she’s noticed with her head-turning ensembles.

open image in gallery Sha’Carri Richardson wore a fishnet catsuit to the women’s 200 metre NYC Grand Prix. 2022 (Alamy/PA)

Recently photographed in a Ralph Lauren Collection bodysuit for Vogue’s August cover, Richardson is known for bringing bold (if not gold) glamour and extravagance to every look, most notably through her nails.

4. Miles Chamley-Watson, Fencer

The Rio 2016 Olympic bronze medallist, Miles Chamley-Watson, is covered from head-to-toe in kit when he takes to the piste. But the US fencer has a lot to show off the field.

open image in gallery The fencer has collaborated with industry stars such as fashion model, Adriana Lima (Alamy/PA)

The London-born US-representing athlete channels his creative side through fashion, even having walked for Vogue World: Paris last month.

Silk material, polka dot suits and open shirts that reveal his intricate tattoos showcase the 34-year-old’s personality away from the rigorous demands of his sport.

5. Dalia Kaddari, Athletics

200-metre sprinter, Dalia Kaddari, is known for her timeless Italian fashion. Having stormed the track at the European Team Championships in 2021, she went on to earn a gold medal at the European U23 Championships in Tallinn, Estonia.

open image in gallery Kaddari opts for timeless colours in her kits (Alamy/PA)

Working with longstanding brands such as New Balance, the 23-year-old proudly showcases her country’s synonymous style, both on and off the field.