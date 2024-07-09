Football fashion: What to wear to watch the Euros

Support truly

Whether you’re a die-hard football fan or a pub goer who’s constantly having the offside rule explained – you’re probably tuning in to watch the semi-finals and the final of the Euros.

And while we’ll be transfixed by what’s happening on the pitch, many of us will also keep a sly eye on the stands – where various celebs and footballers’ partners will be wearing their best threads.

The Nineties and early Noughties saw the rise of WAG style, most notably sported by the likes of Victoria Beckham, Coleen Rooney and Cheryl Cole, as she was known at the time.

open image in gallery Cheryl Cole and Victoria Beckham were dubbed “Queen Wag” in the early Naughties (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The worlds of football and fashion have been colliding more and more. The English fashion designer Grace Wales Bonner’s inaugural 2020 Adidas collaboration propelled the sporty sneaker to cult favourite. Paired with a denim mini skirt and oversized football jersey – the look has saturated runways, style guides and socials throughout spring/summer 2024.

So, whether you’re heading to the pub garden or a friend’s kitchen, here’s the football fashion to follow suit.

WAG-core

If you’re more inspired by sideline style, a football shirt with glamorous accessories is the perfect place to start.

Noughties WAG style (an acronym for wives and girlfriends) – defined by glam sunglasses, feminine shorts or skirts paired with sports merch – came back with a boom last year following the release of David and Victoria Beckham’s Netflix documentary Beckham, which showcased archived footage from the heyday of Victoria’s WAG style.

open image in gallery Victoria’s fashion formula focused on oversized sunglasses and micro tanks (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The way to nail WAG style is to think in extremes: oversized or micro – with no in between. Pair oversized sunnies with a boho tote, a mini skirt and tight vest. If you’re wanting a more contemporary look, opt for a mini skirt with an oversized football jersey, athletic shades and a mini baguette bag.

open image in gallery (Thomas Sabo/PA)

Thomas Sabo Sunglasses Harrison pilot mirrored, £145

open image in gallery (Levi/PA)

Levi’s Icon Skirt, £60

open image in gallery (Marks and Spencer/PA)

M&S Pure Cotton Football T-Shirt, £15

open image in gallery (Mr Porter/PA)

Wales Bonner Courage Logo-Embroidered Satin-Trimmed Wool Track Jacket, £478 (was £1,195), Mr Porter

Footballer-core

If you’re wanting to stay more true to the pitch, indulging in ‘blokecore’ is a sure way to pay homage to your favourite male players. The trend is characterised by baggy silhouettes, oversized tailoring, and classically ‘masculine’ pieces stemming from British football culture and inspired by David Beckham, Wayne Rooney and the original Top Gear trio.

open image in gallery James May (left) and Jeremy Clarkson during the opening night of Clarkson, Hammond and May Live at the Odyssey Arena in Belfast. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday May 22, 2015. Jeremy Clarkson came in to the theme of boxing anthem Eye Of The Tiger as he made his first public appearance with his former Top Gear co-presenters at the beginning of a global super car tour. The show opened with footage of him throwing a hefty left hand, then the man himself arrived in a hovercraft to the music which once accompanied Irish boxer Barry McGuigan into the ring. The motoring stars said they opted to start the tour in “Bel-Fast” in Northern Ireland because “it is a long way from the Daily Mail offices”. Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May made their first public appearance together since leaving Top Gear, hosting the live motoring show in Belfast. The trio have not appeared on the same stage since Clarkson left the BBC following a “fracas” with a producer in March but fronted the live stadium spin-off of the hit BBC2 motoring show. See PA story SHOWBIZ Clarkson. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The popularisation of the football jersey specifically imbeds the trend into exhibiting a sense of belonging. Every piece of kit carries a unique design, which tells the story of a team’s region, history and community.

open image in gallery England’s Wayne Rooney (left) and David Beckham during a training session at Mittelbergstadion, Buhlertal, Germany. Picture date: Thursday June 29, 2006. England play Portugal in their Quarter Final match on Saturday. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA. “This image may only be used in (i) wire services, newspapers, magazines, newspaper or magazine supplements and (ii) any internet version of such newspapers, magazines or supplements, or other editorial internet sites provided that these are not intended for, or promoted as being available for, mobile access/viewing (“Permitted Publications”) and use is subject to the following restrictions: (i) Images may be published for editorial news reporting purposes only.(ii) Images may not be used in association with the names, marks, symbols or logos of any commercial entity.(iii) No alteration (other than, in the case of electronic publication, cropping) or manipulation may be made of (and in the case of electronic publication no text or image may be superimposed over) any published image so as to obscure or remove a sponsor identification image or to add or overlay the commercial identification of any third party which is not officially associated with the FIFA World Cup (other than copyright and photographer credits).(iv) In the case of electronic publication, images must appear as still images (and not as moving images or rapid-sequence streaming or refreshed images eg slideshows). This image may not be used on internet website publications which are viewable by means of mobile tecnology (such as WAP-enabled mobile websites) or transmitted via mobile technology (such as mobile alert services, downloads to mobile devices or MMS messaging). EMPICS will not continue to supply images from the FIFA World Cup to users who do not comply with the restrictions set out above and such failure may result in legal action being brought against users.”

The revival of the football shirt also offers a refreshing opportunity to champion second-hand shopping amongst the plethora of micro trends. Looking to charity shops or online resellers such as eBay, Vinted or Depop are your best bet when sourcing a vintage jersey.

open image in gallery (Adidas/PA)

Adidas Originals Pinstripe Jersey, £37.50 (was £50)

open image in gallery (Mr Porter/PA)

Adidas Originals Wales Bonner Samba Nylon, Suede and Croc-Effect Leather Sneakers, £160, Mr Porter

open image in gallery (Puma/PA)

Puma T7 Women’s Mesh Shorts, £32 (was £45)

With the Football Apparel Industry Market Forecast estimating that the football clothes industry will reach an estimated £90 billion by 2028, it’s hardly surprising that sporting merchandise has bled into the fashion industry so much. Last summer, Manchester United signed a record-breaking 10-year sponsorship deal with Adidas worth £900 million.