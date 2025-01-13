Why does my skin feel drier as I get older?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With temperatures recently plummeting, the central heating and frostbitten air has probably made your skin feel more dry than usual.

Dry skin is actually one of the biggest signs of ageing, as redness becomes more distinct and rough textures are accentuated.

Unfortunately, drier skin goes hand-in-hand with growing older, so we hear from leading dermatologists the reasons why your skin may be feeling tighter and how to achieve a luminous complexion with age.

Why your skin loses its ability to retain hydration

As we age, our sebum production (our skin’s natural oils) declines.

“Sebum is essential for keeping the skin hydrated and maintaining its barrier function,” explains Dr MediSpa Clinics‘ dermatologist, Dr Munir Somji.

“However, after the age of 30, sebum production gradually decreases, leading to drier skin. Additionally, the skin’s natural moisturising factors found in the skin, such as hyaluronic acid, diminish, and lipid production slows down.

“This combination weakens the skin’s barrier, resulting in increased trans epidermal water loss (TEWL), making the skin more prone to dryness.”

What exacerbates dryness alongside age?

While the natural ageing process can contribute to dry skin, there are various lifestyle and environmental factors that can make your skin feel even more dehydrated.

“Excessive sun exposure, over cleansing, harsh skincare, alternating between cold and low humidity environments are all things can strip the skin of its natural oils,” says leading London dermatologist Dr Nora at the Rejuvenation Clinic.

“Also smoking and diets that are low in omega-3 are linked to our skin’s ability to hold water.”

What is collagen and why is it important?

Collagen is one of the most abundant proteins in the body, and it’s main function is to create and maintain tissue structures.

It helps build and maintain the muscles under our skin, which makes the face plump, firm and healthy.

“The loss of collagen and elastin, while primarily linked to reduced firmness and elasticity, can also indirectly contribute to dryness,” explains skin expert and founder of RE/Skin Clinic, Rebecca Elsdon.

“Collagen helps the skin retain water, and as its levels drop over time, the skin becomes less plump and hydrated.

“We also have a reduction in the production of natural hyaluronic acid, a humectant (a water-absorbing molecule) that keeps the skin’s hydration levels and turgidity high.”

So incorporating hyaluronic acid into your routine and encouraging collagen production through light therapy and supplements is one of the biggest hacks to maintaining luminous and radiant skin.

The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 (with Ceramides) Serum, 30ml, £8.80

Silk’n Facial LED Mask 100 LEDS, £128 (was £160), Look Fantastic

What age you need to adjust your skincare routine and how

You’re never too young to start incorporating hydrating ingredients into your skincare routine, as Dr Nora explains, “start incorporating [these] from your late 20s to early 30s.

“Ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and products containing ceramides will help protect your existing skin barrier.

“From your 40s onwards, adding products which contain niacinamides and peptides is crucial, because this is going to support your natural oil production and promote cell improvement, repairing your skin barrier and hydration,” she explains.

Peptides are chains of amino acids that help rebuild damaged cells and signal the skin to produce collagen. Niacinamide is a form of vitamin B, which helps maintain collagen levels.

These ingredients are often found in serums and moisturisers.

Medik8 Liquid Peptides Serum, 30ml, £55

Naturium Niacinamide Gel Cream 5%, £21.50

Dry skin myths debunked

You’ve probably been told time and again that hydration starts from within, and so to hydrate your skin, your must up your water intake.

According to the experts, this is one of the most common misconceptions when it comes to skin hydration.

“You need water for your own internal bodily functions, however this doesn’t directly contribute to your skin being more plump and hydrated,” explains Dr Nora. “Hydration is mainly essential from topical treatments which we need to lock in moisture.”

“While staying hydrated is important, dryness is often a result of the skin’s inability to retain moisture, which requires targeted skincare solutions,” explains Seabody‘s founder, Dr Helena McMahon.

Another myth is that oils are the most hydrating form of topical moisturiser.

“Oils alone are not enough to hydrate,” explains McMahon. “Oils can seal moisture into the skin but don’t actively hydrate. They must be paired with humectants and barrier-repairing ingredients for optimal results.”

Looking for oil serums that are paired with these water-absorbing molecules will help bind moisture in the skin, giving a long-lasting glow.

SEABODY Overnight Elixir Serum, £77