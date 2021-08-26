Starting over with fitness in September? What to wear for autumn workouts

Sometimes referred to as the ‘second New Year’, September brings with it a sense of starting over, turning a new leaf after the excesses of holiday season.

Even long after leaving school, that new term feeling still hangs in the air come September, and now ‘back to school’ really means back to the gym – or the yoga studio, your regular running route or living room, if you discovered the joys of at-home workouts during lockdown.

As we head towards autumn, it’s time to switch up our sportswear, swapping shorts for leggings and adding loose layers for warm-ups.

A breathable jacket or sweatshirt is a must for early morning runs or bike rides, and a cosy hoodie will stop you shivering in shavasana pose at the end of a yin yoga class.

What’s trending in the fitness fashion world? Animal prints are still dominating, with leopard leggings a must-have this season.

Moving away from the brilliant brights of summer, cool khaki, autumnal reds and grey are the shades to be seen in this season, as well as monochrome patterned pieces.

Want to work out in style? Here’s our pick of the most on-trend activewear this autumn…

(Matalan/PA)

Matalan Souluxe Animal Seamless Top, £12.50; Matalan Souluxe Animal Seamless Leggings, £14; Souluxe Gilet, £18; Trainers £14 (available in September)

Lascana Active Crop Top, £22; Lascana Active Functional Leggings Khaki, £25, Freemans

(Dancing Leopard/PA)

Dancing Leopard Halo Malala Yoga Leggings in Mono Leopard, £69

(Smartwool/PA)

Smartwool Women’s Merino 250 Baselayer Pattern 1/4 Zip, £109.99; Women’s Merino 250 Baselayer Pattern Bottoms, £104.99

(Sweaty Betty/PA)

Sweaty Betty Commuter Slim Long Sleeve Top, £75; Velo Padded 7/8 Cycling Leggings, £115; Cycling Back Pack, £95; Kask Mojito Helmet, £169

(River Island/PA)

River Island Brown RI Active Leopard Print Zip Hoodie, £48

(Peachylean/PA)

Peachylean Burgundy Sports Bra, £27.99 (was £34.99); Burgundy High Waisted Full Length Leggings with Pockets, £52 (shoes, stylist’s own)

(Pour Moi/PA)

Pour Moi Cross Back Jersey Yoga Top Coral £19 (was £24); Energy Printed Mesh Panel Legging Leopard/Coral, £29 (were £34)