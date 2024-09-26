5 things you should never keep in your handbag

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



With the bounce back of boho, suede has soared into fashion again this autumn, in the form of coats, skirts, and of course, bags.

But whether you’re investing in a chic suede tote this season, or you are adamant on preserving an old luxury leather favourite – being mindful of what you keep in your handbag is crucial for the longevity of the piece.

Unbeknownst to many of us, everyday items can sometimes wreak havoc on our handbag’s interior, leading to stains, smells, and wear and tear that’s often impossible to reverse.

Want to keep your clutch in check? Handbag experts share the five things you should never keep in your handbag…

1. Loose make-up

Cosmetics, particularly make-up and perfume, are notorious for causing damage to handbags. “Lipsticks, liquid foundation, or perfume are prone to leaking if the lids aren’t secured tightly,” says Nia Davis, handbag design manager at Fiorelli.

The oils in make-up can leave permanent stains that are tough to remove, while potent perfumes can soak into the material – which not only leaved a strong scent, but can corrode the delicate lining too.

To prevent make-up mishaps, always store your cosmetics in a dedicated pouch inside your handbag. This not only minimises the risk of spills but also helps keep your bag organised (plus, it’s more hygienic for your products!).

“Make-up can be a particularly tough stain to remove due to the high oil content,” adds Davis, “so make sure to keep lipsticks, bronzers and blush in an enclosed make-up bag.”

Space NK Mini Travel Bag, £16

2. Umbrellas

This may not be a problem if you’re always forgetting your umbrella anyway, but umbrellas – or any damp items in general – should never be stored in your handbag once used. Moisture can lead to mould, mildew and even rot to develop in the bag’s material.

“Suede is a delicate and porous material, made up of small hair fibres,” says CEO of Clothes Doctor, Lulu O’Connor. “Water, or wetness in general, can cause the hair bristles to become weak and thin, with time eventually tearing off and deteriorating the quality of the material.

“Specialist products, such as suede brushes and erasers, can be used to treat and protect against damage,” she adds.

If you must carry something wet, ensure it’s wrapped securely in a waterproof bag, separate from the rest of your belongings. For added protection, investing in a water-resistant handbag cover can help prevent rain or accidental spills from penetrating the surface.

Ammpoure Wellbeing Compact Travel Umbrella with Case, reduced to £35 (was £60)

3. Food and perishables

Surely we’ve all had the experience of dusting off an old handbag, only to find a cereal bar from circa five years ago mashed up in the side pocket.

While we all throw ‘just in case’ snacks into our bags from time to time, this can be a recipe for disaster. “Perishable food and snacks are a definite no,” Davis warns. “Even sealed snacks, like a granola bar, can crumble and leave a mess at the bottom of your bag.”

When forgotten about, perishable items can cause bacteria to grow in your bag, which isn’t always visible, but can remain lingering even after removing the offending item. When you do need to throw some snacks in your handbag, always store the food in insulated containers or separate cotton totes.

IKEA Gullrismott Food Storage Bag, £3 for pack of two

4. Sun cream and hand sanitiser

We’re coming out of sun cream season right now, but products that contain oils – such as sun cream, lotions and hand sanitiser – can be especially difficult to remove from handbags.

“For greasy marks, blot immediately and follow up with a cleaner specifically designed for delicate materials,” Davis advises. Prevention, however, is always better than cure when it comes to oils and creams.

O’Connor adds: “For leather, a simple wipe down with a soft, dry cloth is usually ample. If deeper cleaning is necessary, it’s important to use products specifically formulated for the unique handbag material.”

Coach Leather Cleaner, £10 for 4oz, John Lewis

5. Hairbrushes

Sharp objects such as hairbrushes, hairpins or even uncapped pens are a major threat to your handbag’s lining. “Be cautious with sharp items like pens (especially without lids) or keys,” advises Davis.

These can easily poke holes, tear the fabric, or scratch the interior. Similarly, clips, hairbrushes and other sharp accessories can damage your bag’s lining, especially with delicate materials like suede, satin or leather.

The solution? Store your keys in a key pouch, and always use a capped pen, ideally kept inside a separate pencil case.

M&S Large Quilted Coral Wash Bag, £14

Don’t forget about storing with care…

When it comes to long-term handbag care, O’Connor also advises storing things carefully and correctly: “Avoid storing suede or leather fabrics anywhere damp, hot, or in direct exposure to sunlight to prevent fading and general deterioration.”

As we all know, a handbag is an investment, and taking proper care of it will ensure it stays a staple in your wardrobe for years to come.