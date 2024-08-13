Support truly

Courteney Cox’s daughter, Coco Arquette, is disappointed in her mother’s collection of vintage fashion from the 1990s.

While the Friends alum has been celebrated for decades as a style icon, her 20-year-old daughter didn’t seem to understand why her mother didn’t save her wardrobe archives.

”She didn’t actually save anything for me from the nineties. It’s actually very rude,” Arquette said during a joint interview with Cox for Refinery29. Whenever Arquette’s friends question whether her mom still has certain clothing items or memorable outfits, she has to tell them: “No.”

“Everyone’s like, ‘Oh, those outfits.’ No, I don’t have them,” she explained. Meanwhile, Cox confirmed her daughter’s claim with a simple head shake.

From 1994 to 2004, the actor starred in the beloved sitcom Friends alongside Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow. Throughout the series, the three female leads were often dressed in high-waisted denim, mini skirts, and sleek black loafers. Cox’s character Monica Geller donned a more Ivy League-esque style, sticking to more conservative silhouettes. Aniston’s Rachel Green was given more chic and sexy shapes, while Kudrow was put in more playful patterns as Phoebe Buffay.

Arquette – who Cox shares with her ex-husband David Arquette – has been able to revive at least one of Cox’s famed looks from the 1990s. In 2019, the young singer stepped out in the same purple gown her mother wore to the Snake Eyes premiere in 1998.

At the film premiere, the Cougar Town lead paired the sheer floral dress with a silver bead choker, a black shoulder bag, and a black bob. Twenty-one years later, Arquette simplified the look with a dainty gold chain and straightened hair.

open image in gallery Courteney Cox starred as Monica Geller in ‘Friends’ from 1994 to 2004 ( NBC )

On TikTok, fans were just as frustrated with Cox as her daughter was for not keeping more of her 1990s fashion gold. Several users flooded the comments section of Refinery29’s post, questioning the actor’s decision to get rid of everything.

“Is Courteney okay???? Like whaaaa,” one viewer wrote, while another said: “Aw that’s sad, lol. I loved her outfits.”

A third fan remarked: “My daughter says the same thing!”

Others couldn’t believe how grown up Arquette appeared, admitting that the 20-year-old looks identical to her famous father. “She looks so much like her dad,” one woman added. A second agreed, writing: “She looks more like her dad, but I see her mom, too.”

The Scream co-stars were married in 1999 and announced their separation in 2010. They finalized their divorce in 2013, the same year Cox sparked a relationship with her current partner, Johnny McDaid.