No footwear divides opinion quite like Crocs and now, a new heeled version of the shoe is testing even the most die-hard of fans.

The new and questionable invention is thanks to a collaboration between the shoe brand and luxury designer label Balenciaga.

For Balenciaga’s Spring 2022 collection, they collaborated with Crocs to make two new pairs of shoes - knee-high Croc boots and the controversial heel Crocs.

The shoe, available black and bright green, is a combination of the normal foam clog with a stiletto heel placed on the back - the ultimate combination of functional but also maybe appropriate for going out out?

The Spanish fashion house has previously worked with Crocs - in 2017, designer Demna Gvasalia created a 10cm platform version of the iconic shoe, available in bright yellow and pink with cartoonish decorative attachments for $850.

The shoes sold out even before being made available to buy in stores.

However, the debut of the unique heeled collaboration from the Spring 2022 collection has provoked a strong reaction from people online.

On Twitter, one person wrote: “They say necessity is the mother of invention...tell me how this was necessary in any way shape or form?”

Another said: “This [is] an actual nightmare. 🤮 #fail I love a good cross-over but this is insanity.”

One person questioned if the collaboration was a late April Fool’s joke and another said the sight of them made them angry.

The collaboration comes just as Crocs is going through a renaissance, as celebrities like Justin Bieber and Post Malone have been seen sporting the classic shoe.

Crocs first went on sale in 2002 and were splitting opinion even back then. Some hail the shoes for their comfort, while others believe they are the ultimate ugly shoe.

Recently, rapper Nicki Minaj caused a 4,900 per cent spike in sales of pink Crocs after she wore them in a photo shoot.