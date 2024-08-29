5 wardrobe staples for autumn

Support truly

The chore of transitioning your wardrobe into a new season is one many of us would happily avoid. But thankfully, adjusting to autumn is one of the easier shifts across the year, as many of your hot-weather heroes will work just as well in October as they did in August (that’s thanks to the British weather).

All they need is a small tweak – be it via an additional layer or an accessory switch-up. With bright colours and bold patterns forecast to reign supreme this autumn, it’s never been easier to transition your summer wardrobe into the cooler months.

We hear from fashion experts the five fashion staples you should be introducing into your autumn wardrobe.

1. The statement boot

Summer’s command of the cowboy boot – lovingly facilitated by Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour – has meant the western trend shows no signs of disappearing for autumn.

“The rise of the Western trend shows no sign of slowing down with celebrities such as Katie Holmes and Sienna Miller leading the charge in classic cowboy boots,” says Paul Donnelly, shoe expert at Heavenly Feet.

But this autumn, we’re going to see some more sombre approaches, “From chunky buckled bikers to comfortable everyday Chelsea boots – any style in black peak in autumn,” says Donnelly.

Office Astoria Stitch Detail Western Boots – Black, £38 (was £64.99)

Jigsaw Box Leather Biker Boot, £66 (was £220)

2. 90s skinnies

From skinny scarfs to tight jeans: the Nineties skin-tight silhouette is back with a bang, whether we like it or not. Thankfully, this style is less daunting to rock in autumn without having to consider the heat of the summer months.

If the Kate Moss skinny jeans are a step too far for you, tight knee-high boots and accessories in the form of skinny scarves are a good jumping-off point. “The iconic knee-high boots are making a comeback with the recent resurgence of the skinny jean,” says Donnelly, and opting for chocolatey hues such as brown leather helps warm up the autumnal look.

Zara Sequinned Beaded Scarf, £45.99

Reiss Gracyn Leather Knee High Heeled Boots, £178 (was £358)

3. Boho blouse

Chloe’s autumn/winter collection took January’s Fashion Weeks by storm. “Don’t ditch out those cowboy or biker boots just yet,” says celeb stylist, Leroy Dawkins, “although Chloe went heavy with their boho wedge heels.”

The ethereal frills sported by the likes of Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sienna Miller have cemented the boho blouse as a staple for the autumn months – a great lightweight piece when we still may have a few sunny days on the cards.

Zara ZW Collection Blouse with Ruffles – Lilac, £29.99

4. Preppy coat

Deep hues and rich-tones are autumn staples, says Ryan White, senior creative director from Fossil. “This season draws inspiration from the energy of late Nineties American culture,” – think Brooke Shields or Brad Pitt who adopted the preppy aesthetic of the sloane ranger from across the pond.

“The corporate and preppy look a la Diana, Princess of Wales, paired with Mary Janes, ballet flats and wide-leg jeans gives the Nineties aesthetic a more modern edge,” says Dawkins. With an sturdy coat being an integral staple to your autumn wardrobe, taking a preppy approach in the form of an oversized trench or blazer is a must this season.

H&M Double-breasted Blazer, £44.99

Per Una Cotton Rich Stormwear Trench Coat, £99, M&S

5. Bright and bold

Whilst the weather may be more muted, that doesn’t mean our clothes should follow suit. Dawkins says, “We are normally used to wearing dark colours during autumn and winter months, but get ready for some bright colours from pinks and reds to mustard yellows.”

“Red, was the the colour of autumn last year, with MSGM, Bottega Veneta and Jil Sander presenting red on their runways, whilst Hermès has presented red coats for the season.”

Paired with capsule basics such as crips white shirts and denim bootcut jeans, going bright and bold with statement pieces will be a strong look for autumn.

COS Hitch Micro Grab Bag, £35