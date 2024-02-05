Dakota Johnson rocks revealing Madame Web dress at Vogue ball

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dakota Johnson wore a dress inspired by the character Madame Web at the Vogue Brazil Ball.

The actor officially joins the Spiderverse when Madame Web hits theaters on 14 February. The film follows a woman named Cassandra Webb, a paramedic who discovers that she’s a clairvoyant after a near-death experience.

While attending the Vogue Brazil Ball in Rio de Janeiro, the 34-year-old Fifty Shades of Grey star donned an Annie’s Ibiza sheer dress adorned with crystals and web-like detailing. Johnson posted a view on her Instagram revealing that the back was just as sheer as the front, with the actor opting to wear a nude bodysuit beneath the gown.

According to the brand, the dress is a custom version of their Cobweb Mini Dress, and its glittering crystals are meant to resemble “dewdrops on a spider’s web in the morning sun.”

The actor reportedly accessorised the look with a matching, hand-beaded sheer black veil that cascaded down her shoulders and back to reveal a huge spider web design on the back. She also chose to go jewelry-free for the most part, except for a ring shape like a spider. She wore her long brown hair in loose, tousled waves, and wore full lashes a soft flushed blush, and a berry lip.

With her cobwebbed gown, it seems as though the actor is establishing her own take on method dressing and turning heads as the film’s press tour ramps up. She joins the likes of Margot Robbie, whose Barbie press tour outfits have reportedly even spawned a book dedicated to them, and fellow Spiderverse actor Zendaya, who rocked a cobweb-patterned Valentino frock Zendaya wore for the Los Angeles premiere of Spiderman: No Way Home in 2021. At the time, the latter paired the look with a couture eye mask, a nod to the masked heroes frequently found in comic books.

At the start of the Madame Web press tour, Johnson kicked things off with a much more casual look for a photo call on 31 January in London. She rocked a plunging black Versace skirt set paired with sleek black kitten heels and silver hoops.

On the filming process, Johnson told Variety that it was unlike anything she’d ever experienced before. “It was a wild experience,” she told the outlet in January. “I don’t think it’s something you can be prepped to go into anything like that, but I learned so much. It’s a completely different way of making of films.”