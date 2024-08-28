David Beckham appears in his first BOSS campaign

Support truly

David Beckham, 49, has appeared in his very first campaign for BOSS since signing his ambassadorship in May this year.

“It’s great to be a part of this BOSS campaign for fall/winter 2024, marking an exciting start to my long-term ambassadorship with BOSS,” said Beckham.

Beckham, who became a global style figure after rising to fame playing football for Manchester United, Real Madrid and England, joins fellow sporting legend Matteo Berrettini, 28, as male ambassadors for the brand’s autumn/winter campaign.

Supermodels Gisele Bündchen and Naomi Campbell are among the female faces of the German fashion house.

BOSS’ choice for Beckham to front their new campaign is unsurprising, as the sports star is no stranger to the world of fashion. The former footballer has previously collaborated on collections with H&M as well as a partnership with Kent & Curwen.

This new partnership with BOSS, however, is a cut above the rest, as both the star and fashion house embark on a new venture exploring maturity, capability and sophistication.

The brand’s message for this season’s collection was to cultivate the power to find your voice and #BeYourOwnBOSS – adding the tagline: ‘It’s For Life’, hoping to inspire people to commit to guiding principles for the duration of their lives.

In July 2024, Hugo Boss reported “persistent macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges that are dampening global consumer demand,” and revisited the brand’s approach.

The brand announced that it expected full-year sales to fall 1%, between 4.20 and 4.35 billion euros, compared with a previous forecast of 4.30 billion to 4.45 billion euros.

Analysts noted this was the weakest quarter BOSS had seen since new chief executive officer, Daniel Grieder, came on board in 2021.

Perhaps David Beckham’s ambassadorship will successfully execute Grieder’s new action plan.