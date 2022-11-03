Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

These are the essential bag trends for autumn/winter

From biker bags to glittery clutches, there’s something for everyone this season. By Sam Wylie-Harris.

Sam Wylie-Harris
Thursday 03 November 2022 09:00
From biker bags to large holdalls, these are the key trends to know (Hush/River Island/PA)
From biker bags to large holdalls, these are the key trends to know (Hush/River Island/PA)

If your idea of handbag heaven is ultra-versatile staples with cool details, this season is for you.

For autumn/winter, bag trends are all about reimagining bold basics – styles you can dress up or down.

Think biker bags, cute fuzzy clutches and supersized shoppers. These are the key trends to know…

1. Studded biker bags

Recommended

Biker bags are back in a big way, and it’s all about small black leather or suede handbags with bold studded detailing.

To really rev up the action, pair your biker bag with a leather jacket, buckled ankle boots and a whole lot of attitude.

MissPap Mini Leather Look Studded Chain Grab Bag, £20 (was £25), Debenhams

River Island Black Suede Studded Clutch Bag, £30 (was £48)

2. Nineties-inspired shoulder styles

The Nineties continue to rule fashion, and that means a whole lot of small, over-the-shoulder handbags. You can pick your favourite style – whether it has flap detailing, a logo to love or a turn-lock fastening.

Plus, gold or silver hardware will elevate any look.

Dune London ‘Dorchester’ Denim Shoulder Bag, £70, Debenhams

River Island Red Bouclé Check Shoulder Bag, £30 (was £39)

3. Chainmail totes

When you want to push the envelope for party season, chainmail is always a winner with its high shine and glossy finish.

Look for slouchy over-the-shoulder styles, or metallic clutches with a delicate chain attached.

Reiss Charlotte Chainmail Clutch Bag, £128, Next

Hush Alba Bag in Metallic Blue, £65

4. Large shoppers

Roomy totes are a working wardrobe essential, and this season it’s all about bags with bold typeface and neon colours.

They’re spacious enough to hold everything you need, plus will add a fashionable accent to any outfit.

Radley The Daily Radley Large Ziptop Tote, £229

Hermosa Hot Pink Velvet Tote Bag, £95

5. Fuzzy bags

If you’re feeling playful, a faux fur bag is for you.

They’re perfect for these colder days, and are a natural bedfellow with teddy coats. Pair yours with fluffy hats, shoes and anything in a soft texture to make you feel warm and snuggly.

Recommended

Hush Morgan Teddy Bag, £89

George Brown Furry Tote, £20, Asda

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in