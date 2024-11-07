JLo channels Princess Diana in Dior at London premiere of Unstoppable

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Jennifer Lopez sports quintessentially British style on the red carpet of her latest film, ‘Unstoppable’, in central London.

The 55-year-old actor took to the premiere in head-to-toe Dior, wearing a white double-breasted overcoat, black polo neck and matching bucket hat.

Lopez finished the look with a small black Lady Dior bag with gunmetal hardware, which takes its name from the late Princess of Wales.

In true Lopez fashion, the star brought an edge to the outfit in backless, strappy knee-high boots in black patent calfskin.

The choice of bag was undoubtedly an homage to her habitat – sporting the same colour and design that Diana frequently carried around London.

Introduced in 1995 by Dior, the Lady Dior was a signature piece of the Princess’ ensembles, and has remained one of the French fashion house’s perennial designs.

Lopez’s chic and sophisticated style seems to be a product of her surroundings.

The star wore a white turtle-neck Magda Butrym midi-dress with white Christian Louboutin pointed pumps and a Tyler Ellis pearl-white marbled Perry clutch at the film’s first London screening.

Her pared-back and monochromatic approach conveys a new calm and confident era of fashion for Lopez.

The actor’s clean lines and unfussy tailoring harks back to the sharply composed looks of Diana, such as her iconic ‘revenge dress’, which she paired with black pumps and white pearls.

This is the Marry Me actor’s first film since filing for divorce from her husband, actor Ben Affleck, in August of this year.

‘Unstoppable’ is a biopic of the American wrestler, Anthony Robles, who won the 2011 NCAA individual wrestling national championship despite being born with only one leg.

Set for a UK cinema release on December 6, JLo’s winter-themed ensemble perfectly sets the tone for the film’s seasonal debut.