How to wear winter’s faux fur trend

The 80s fashion revival has seen chunky belts, off-the-shoulder tops and statement jewellery rise back up the style ranks.

While some of us may be wary of the return of spandex and neon, 2025 is prioritising the more demure trends of the 80s – à la Princess Diana. Think cinched waists, padded shoulders and bold earrings.

But the ultimate 80s fashion piece returning to our wardrobes this winter is the faux fur coat. These jackets have seen a 125% increase in year-on-year sales according to recent Clearpay data – and they don’t show any sign of slowing down in popularity for 2025.

Some put it down to what’s trending on TV. “Jilly Cooper’s Rivals and our thirst for glitz and glamour in a cost-of-living crisis is to thank for the faux fur renaissance,” says founder of the pre-loved boutique One Scoop Store, Holly Watkins. “It’s a nod to more affluent times!”

As the ultimate symbol of elegance, opulence and comfort – fashion experts detail easy ways to style this season’s faux fur trend – even if the extravagant overcoat isn’t your thing.

Fuzz up your accessories

If the thought of a Mob Wife-esque fur coat leaves you apprehensive to test the trend, fear not, as fashion experts say the easiest way to incorporate faux fur is through your accessories.

“Fur-inspired accessories are perfect for subtle indulgence,” says fashion and trend expert Karine Laudort. “Handbags with faux fur accents and fur hats and gloves add a chic edge to winter outfits.

“Fur-lined footwear also adds a cosy, yet functional, statement.”

“Faux fur hats can look really cute and Christmassy,” says Watkins, “and we’ve seen an uptick lately for faux fur bags. They will allow you to dip your toe into the trend without fully investing and making sure it still feels authentic to your true style .”

So whether it’s a fuzzy handbag, plush scarf or a Diana-inspired headband, faux fur accents are the perfect way to touch on the trend without going overboard.

Dubarry Ladies Faux Fur Headband, £30, Hollands Country Clothing

M&S Faux Leather Borg Braided Handle Shoulder Bag, £45

Suedette Faux Fur Cuff Gloves Brown, £12

Roxy Brandi III Boots Chocolate, £87.49 (were £124.99), Shore

Combine plush with plain

When styling statement faux fur, you want that piece to do the talking while the rest of your outfit takes a backseat.

“For a smart but chic look, style the fur jacket with tailored trousers, a crisp white shirt, and loafers,” says Laudort. “Finish the look with oversized sunglasses and simple gold jewellery for a timeless vibe.”

For a more casual take, “Pair a cropped faux fur jacket with high-waisted trousers and a roll-neck jumper for an effortless, polished look,” suggests luxury fashion stylist Oriona Robb. “You can add ankle boots for practicality.”

Any length faux fur coat instantly cosies up an otherwise ordinary outfit, and paired with a simple white tee and straight leg trousers alongside some mixed metal jewellery, your easy but elevated winter uniform is officially sorted.

Zara Collection Faux Fur Short Coat, £119

Holland Cooper Buttoned Knit Roll Neck in Cream, £99

Abercrombie and Fitch Sloane Tailored Wide Leg Pant, £65

Ralph by Ralph Lauren Square Shiny Dark Havana Brown , £67 (was £83), Debenhams

Make it ultra-opulent with silk and satin

Undoubtedly the most glamorous combination when it comes to your winter wardrobe is silk, satin and faux fur.

If you’re looking for a chic ensemble to ring in the new year, pairing faux fur with a silky slip dress or satin blouse is the perfect fusion for an ultra-elegant look.

“Faux furs look great dressed up with silk and satin slip dresses to add evening glamour,” says Watkins. “But keep accessories minimal, otherwise you can risk the look being too retro.”

Accompanied with fine drop earrings or a sleek bangle and boots or heels, silk and fur is a match made in heaven.

Matchbox Jocelyn Threader Earrings in Gold, £30

River Island Brown Faux Fur Coat, £89

Zara Long Satin Dress, £45.99

Schuh Dottie Knee High Boots, Black, £65