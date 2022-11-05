Fans confused by Diesel’s £800 ‘belt/skirt’ with Velcro closure

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Social media users have voiced their confusion over Diesel’s £795 belt/skirt, which fastens with a Velcro closure.

The design, which debuted as part of the brand’s fall/winter 2022 collection, is a chunky low-waist belt which “can be worn as a micro mini skirt”, Diesel said.

One TikTok user shared an unboxing and review of the skirt in a video which has been watched more than four million times.

While the belt/skirt is crafted from ovine leather, user Adrienne Reau said it “feels like rubber”.

The skirt opens and closes via Velcro, which Reau said in her opinion, “brings down the quality” of the item.

“Maybe a few snap buttons would have been more high quality,” she added.

Reau said she attempted to wear the skirt out of the house and test how it felt when walking and sitting, but it was too impractical, and she had to go home after 20 minutes.

“My cheeks were just out and about,” she said.

Reau also highlighted that while the belt comes in one “universal” size, she doesn’t believe it is size inclusive. This is because the Velcro strip becomes visible when the belt/skirt is adjusted.

“It also gaps on the body weird, and you just can’t sit down in it or else it will just go straight up,” she added, demonstrating how the skirt moved up her torso when she sat down.

“I’m really disappointed because I’m obsessed with this skirt but for all of those reasons, I think I’m going to be returning it,” Reau said.

The belt/skirt has garnered a strong reaction from social media users. One person said the Velcro closure was “inexcusable” for the price of the skirt.

“What was the thought process behind designing this,” another said.

A third user said: “So many ways the skirt could’ve been fastened, at the very least some snap closures, hooks and eyes, even a frog closure would’ve worked. The real slay would’ve been a magnetic closure. At the very least the Velcro could’ve been brown to match the leather.”

Some users defended Diesel’s design. “Runway fashion can be practical, but it’s not meant to be. Some pieces are just meant to be gawked at as art as it’s walked in for a minute, used in editorials or for a quick red-carpet look,” one person said.

Another wrote: “In my opinion [this] is not just a miniskirt. Yes, Diesel categorised it as one in their collection but to me it is a piece you can actually layer up with so many items and be creative.”

The Independent has contacted Diesel for comment.