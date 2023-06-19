Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Meghan ‘set to sign’ Dior deal: 4 times she’s worn the brand

It’s no secret the Duchess of Sussex is fond of Dior – here are some examples of when she’s worn the luxury brand.

Yolanthe Fawehinmi
Monday 19 June 2023 13:27
Could the Duchess of Sussex be the new face of Dior? (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Could the Duchess of Sussex be the new face of Dior? (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The Duchess of Sussex could be on the brink of signing a major deal with Dior, reports suggest.

If the rumours are true, she would join stars like actors Natalie Portman and Jennifer Lawrence as a face of the French luxury brand.

It’s no secret that Meghan, 41, is fond of the fashion house. Over the years, she has worn Dior to a number of special occasions, and even the Duke of Sussex wore a suit from the brand to the coronation earlier this year.

Here are five examples of the best times Meghan has worn Dior…

1. The kaftan gown

Recommended

When Meghan arrived at the intimate reception hosted by the British ambassador to Morocco in 2019, she turned heads in a cream-coloured custom Dior kaftan.

The gown had embellished voluminous sleeves and a unique neck detailing. She paired the outfit with a clutch bag in the same colour and gold court heels, with reports suggesting the outfit totalled at £99,000.

2. The trench coat

For the Platinum Jubilee National Service of Thanksgiving in 2022, two years after the Sussexes announced their departure as working members of the royal family, Meghan wore a white Dior outfit.

The set included a long trench coat and skirt in wool and silk with an organza shirt. She paired the outfit with gloves and a wide-brimmed hat designed by milliner Stephen Jones for Dior.

3. The day dress

Joining other members of the royal family, Meghan attended the 100th anniversary celebration of the Royal Air Force in 2018 wearing a bespoke navy boat neck Dior A-line midi dress, paired with a Stephen Jones navy fascinator, a navy clutch bag and cream coloured court heels.

4. The silk coat

Recommended

Meghan was spotted wearing a vintage silk double-breasted chocolate brown Dior coat for Mike and Zara Tindall’s daughter Lena’s christening in 2019.

She paired it with a navy Stephen Jones beret and her Victoria Beckham bag.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in