Doja Cat releases her own clothing line, It’s Giving

Doja Cat is latest celebrity to take on a side venture as she announces the release of her own clothing line, It’s Giving.

The Planet Her singer announced the launch on Instagram on Sunday (21 August) and shared a series of photographs of herself modelling pieces from the collection.

The unisex range includes colourful full length and cropped T-shirts, shorts, a tracksuit, underwear and trucker hats.

Doja Cat modelled a white cropped t-shirt from the line with the word “yes” written in bold red and orange lettering. She paired it with matching “yes” printed underwear.

The items, which range from £22 to £61, are currently available for pre-order and will ship to customers at the end of September.

An accompanying look book also showcases other accessories in the line, including white socks decorated with a purple star and the name “it’s giving” written in a pink font.

The launch comes days after Doja Cat faced criticism online after social media users accused her of “stealing” the name from internet personality Rolling Ray.

Ray, who appeared on MTV’s Catfish: Trolls went viral in 2019 after he filmed a video of himself reviewing Popeyes famous chicken sandwich.

“It’s not even giving what y’all said it was supposed to gave, no, I wasted my money,” he said in the video, marking the beginning of the “it’s giving” catchphrase.

Ahead of the launch, Doja Cat shared a voice note promoting the collection to Twitter saying: “It was supposed to give but it did not give what needed to be gave to the highest of giving.”

The voicenote sparked backlash from Ray’s supporters, who urged the singer to credit him for the phrase. Ray also responded in a now-deleted tweet and accused Doja Cat of “stealing” the saying.

The pair have since settled the disagreement after Doja Cat asked Ray to check his direct messages.

Responding to her tweet, Ray wrote: “Purr Now this giving what’s supposed to be gave.”