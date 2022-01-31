Dolce & Gabbana pledges to go fur-free

Italian fashion brand Dolce & Gabbana has announced that it will stop using fur in all its collections from this year.

In a statement on Monday 31 January, the fashion house said it will switch to environmentally-friendly fake fur garments and accessories.

“Dolce & Gabbana is working towards a more sustainable future that can’t contemplate the use of animal fur,” said Fedele Usai, communication and marketing officer at the brand.

“The entire fashion system has a significant social responsibility role that must be promoted and encouraged.”

The announcement has been welcomed by animal rights organisations, with Humane Society International (HSI) describing it as a “momentous milestone in the fall of cruel fur trade”.

“We celebrate Dolce and Gabbana’s decision and welcome its commitment to preserving artisans’ jobs and skills with the use of innovative fur-free materials,” Claire Bass, executive director of HSI UK said.

“It’s time for the UK government to heed the wishes of the British public and consign fur cruelty to the history books by introducing legislation to ban the import and sale of real animal fur as soon as possible.”

The move comes just over a month after Italy voted to ban fur farming. In December 2021, the Italian Senate approved a new law which will force the country’s then-remaining 10 mink fur farms to close within six months.

A permanent ban on breeding animals for farming throughout the country came into immediate effect.

The news will likely force many Italian brands to go fur-free, with Moncler already announcing it will ban the material from all its collections.

In a statement last week, the designer – which is famous for its down and feather insulated jackets with fur-lined hoods – said it will start phasing out animal fur and remove it from all its products by the end of 2023.

“This decision is consistent with Moncler’s ongoing commitment to responsible business practices and builds on the brand’s constructive and long-term engagement with the Italian animal rights organisation LAV as a representative of the Fur Free Alliance,” the brand said.

PETA issued a statement praising Moncler for joining a other brands that have pledged to go fur-free in the past decade.

“Bravissimo to Moncler for finally getting with the times and joining Gucci, Versace, Prada, Valentino, Armani, Canada Goose, and just about every other major fashion brand in going fur-free,” said Yvonne Taylor, director of corporate projects.