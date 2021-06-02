Dolly Parton sleeps in make-up in case of an earthquake

Dolly Parton breaks one of the cardinal rules of beauty by staying “dolled up” when she goes to bed.

The country music legend told WSJ Magazine she keeps her make-up on in the event she has to “go out in the middle of the night” if a natural disaster struck.

Parton, 75, said: “I do all my beauty work and cleaning my face in the morning because I usually try to keep my make-up on at night.

“Because I never know if there’s going to be an earthquake or a tornado or a storm and I’m going to have to go out in the middle of the night!”

The singer, who is launching her own perfume called Dolly – Scent From Above in July, joked that she doesn’t take her make-up off completely when she gets home because “my poor husband has to look at me”. She has been married to Carl Thomas Dean, now a retired businessman, for 54 years.

In 2019, she told The New York Times she slept in her make-up so that she would always be prepared for potential “tour bus wrecks” or hotel fires.

In the interview, she said she only takes off her signature look at 3am when she wakes up. After applying Pond’s Cold Cream, she quickly reapplies her make-up, which she describes as “glamorous trash”.

She touches up her make-up throughout the day, but when it comes to going out, she said her evening look involved adding ”a little more shadow, a little more glitter, redder or brighter lipstick”.

Parton revealed she uses a “lot of Maybelline products”, as well as Max Factor Panstik makeup and Almay mascara, products she has used “for all of my grown years”.

When it comes to lounging around the house, Parton shuns “sweat clothes” in favour of what she calls “baby clothes”.

She said: “I don’t wear sweatpants. I have my own little house clothes, like a little dress-type teddy, then I have a little jacket or shirt to match if I get cold. I call them my baby clothes because they’re soft like a baby.”