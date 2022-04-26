The best red carpet looks from the Downton Abbey premiere
The cast of Downton Abbey: A New Era stunned as they walked the red carpet in London on Monday night
The premiere of Downton Abbey: A New Era took place in Leicester Square, London on Monday night (25 April) with the cast of the period drama taking to the red carpet for its first screening.
Seven years since the ITV series ended and three years after the first spin-off film, the beloved drama returns to the big screen to continue the story of the aristocratic Crawley family and their servants.
In anticipation of the film’s release on 29 April, its cast including Michelle Dockery, Hugh Bonneville and Laura Carmichael - who play Mary, Robert and Edith Crawley respectively - put on a fashionable display for the red carpet.
We chart the best looks from the night below.
Michelle Dockery
Michelle Dockery wore a floor-length sequin gown complete with a bold red lip for the premiere.
The Golden-Globe nominated actress - who recently starred in Netflix drama, Anatomy of a Scandal - has returned to her role in Downton Abbey, which she first took on almost 12 years ago.
Laura Carmichael
Laura Carmichael wore a soft pink, one-shoulder gown complete with a dramatic train.
Carmichael attended the premiere alongside partner Michael C. Fox, who she met on the show. Fox starred as footman Andrew Parker in the final series of the programme.
Laura Haddock
Laura Haddock is a newcomer to the Downton story and will play a glamourous, 1920s filmstar in the upcoming film.
Haddock wore a sheer, silver gown with sequins, flowers and a flowing cape which she complemented with a subtle hair and makeup look.
Elizabeth McGovern
Elizabeth McGovern, who plays Countess Cora Crawley, wore an off-the-shoulder black gown to the premiere.
Hugh Bonneville
Hugh Bonneville, who plays Earl Robert Crawley, donned a black tuxedo with a bow tie and a badge of the Ukrainian flag to show solidarity with the nation amidst their ongoing war with Russia.
Imelda Staunton and Jim Carter
Actors Imelda Staunton and Jim Carter - who have been married for nearly 40 years - also star in the new film as they reprise their roles as the characters of Maud Bagshaw and Charles Carson.
Staunton is also set to portray the Queen in the upcoming season of Netflix’s The Crown.
Clare Danes and Hugh Dancy
Clare Danes and husband Hugh Dancy also attended the premiere, with Danes wearing a red, floral gown as she supported her husband’s Downton debut.
Dancy will join the cast to play a film director in the upcoming movie.
Joanne Froggatt
Joanne Froggatt, who plays Anna Bates in the show, stunned in a one-shoulder red gown.
Downton Abbey: A New Era will be released in cinemas on 29 April.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies