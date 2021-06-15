Dr Pimple Popper launches skincare range in the UK

Celebrity dermatologist Sandra Lee, famously known as Dr Pimple Popper, has launched her skincare brand in the UK.

SLMD Skincare became available to buy in the UK on Monday, five years after it launched in the US.

Lee’s brand addresses a wide range of skincare concerns across the face and body, including blemishes, ageing, dryness and conditions such as keratosis pilaris, which are small raised bumps that appear on the skin surface.

According to the brand’s website, SLMD Skincare aims to make dermatologist-approved skincare accessible to to all and “bridge the gap between a doctor’s visit and a trip down the skincare aisle”.

Announcing the brand’s launch in the UK, Lee said in a video posted on Instagram: “I can’t believe this day is finally here. So many of you have been asking me when are we bringing SLMD Skincare to the UK.

“I’m so excited to announce that we have arrived! I started SLMD Skincare with the mission to democratise dermatology, to really provide not only education and advice, but also to give you products, solutions, skincare routines that I’m pretty confident are going to be effective in helping you to manage your skin concerns.”

Prices start at £26 and customers can buy products such as salicylic cleanser to tackle breakouts, sulphur lotion to get rid of spots, and body lotion that contains glycolic acid to target rough skin.

The brand has amassed a cult following, with its best-selling Salicylic Acid Body Spray selling out completely in September last year as it was recommended for tackling acne caused by wearing face masks.

The products aren’t available in physical beauty aisles in the UK, but customers can purchase them online.

Lee rose to fame for her online videos and TV series, where she shows how she helps clients extract spots and blackheads in high definition. Her YouTube channel has more than 7.1 million subscribers and her videos are watched regularly by hundreds of thousands of people.

She said her content “makes people happy” because “there’s always a happy ending” for her clients once she has cleared their skin of problems.

Based in California, Lee works at Skin Physicians & Surgeons and is also a member of the American Academy of Dermatology, the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery and the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery.