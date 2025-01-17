The germs hiding in your make-up bag and how often you should clean it

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

When was the last time you properly washed your make-up bag? If, like a lot of us, you can’t quite remember, that means you’re probably due a deep clean.

While most cosmetic bags are machine-washable, it’s not often the first thing on the to-do list, meaning bacteria is left to build up for months – perhaps even years.

Since it’s the new year – and so probably time for a clear-out – doctors and beauty experts reveal how to properly clean your make-up bag, tools and palettes in order to avoid breakouts and infections.

How often should you clean you make-up bag?

“Everything you wash with, rub in, paint on or spray onto your skin has health consequences,” explains women’s healthcare specialist Dr Deborah Lee from Dr Fox Online Pharmacy.

“For a start, your make-up brushes are a perfect breeding ground for bacteria and other microorganisms.

“A 2019 study revealed that nine out of 10 make-up products were contaminated with bacteria such as E.coli, staphylococcus and fungi. Make-up sponges were especially prone to contamination with 96% showing fungal contamination.”

“E.coli causes soft tissue infections including serious conditions such as cellulitis and necrotising fasciitis,” says Dr Lee, “Staphylococcus causes boils, blisters, impetigo and cellulitis, and fungi in make-up include candida, aspergillus and penicillium and these can cause fungal skin rashes on the facial skin.”

When it comes to how you clean your make-up bag, you first need to start with a declutter.

“Empty the bag completely, wipe it down with an antibacterial spray or cleaning wipes, and allow it to dry fully before repacking,” explains Olivia Young, a cleaning expert at Astonish. “For fabric bags, check if they are machine-washable or spot-clean with a gentle detergent.”

How often you should clean your tools and how to do it

The experts say if you’re using liquid products, you should be cleaning your make-up tools after every use, while powder products should be more than once a week.

“Chemists suggest make-up brushes used with dry powders should be washed one to two times per week,” says Dr Lee.

This may seem intense if you’re wearing make-up every day, but this is what is recommended for optimum protection against germs.

“We never want to promote waste, but beauty sponges do need to be replaced more often than make-up brushes,” explains Beauty Pie‘s beauty expert Lottie Winter, “purely because they can’t withstand the cleaning process as well and they can start to lose their absorbency or disintegrate.

“If you’ve ever seen one of those videos on social media where someone cuts their beauty sponge in half to see what’s growing inside, you’ll know why it’s so important to clean your sponges,” says Winter.

To wash your sponge, Winter advises holding it under warm running water and massaging cleansing solution or baby shampoo in, then rinsing and repeating until the water runs clear.

The same goes for make-up brushes, which can be left to dry on a clean cloth or towel in a dry environment (not a humid bathroom).

Products and tools most prone to bacterial build-up

There are some products in your make-up bag that are more susceptible to germs than others.

“Generally, these are eyeliner brushes, eyeshadow brushes and foundation sponges and applicators,” explains organic skincare expert and founder of Blomma Beauty Karen MacDonald.

“This is because your eye area and skin carry their own bacteria which need to be cleaned really well to avoid build-up or infection, or the transfer of oils back onto the skin.”

Brushes and sponges are the worst culprits when it comes to harbouring bacteria. “After all, you apply these products to the skin and then put the wand, powder puff, brush or applicator back and leave it for use next time,” says Dr Lee.

“The tool is now covered with bacteria and dead skin cells for them to feed on.

“Bacteria are tiny – five million fit on a pinhead – but their numbers increase four to 20 times every hour! Imagine how many bacteria are living in your make-up after three months!”

How do you check for expiry dates on your make-up?

Most make-up products show their expiry dates on the bottom or in the corner of their label, depicting a pot and a number next to ‘M’.

The ‘M’ stands for months, and the number is how many before it expires, such as 3M, 12M or 24M.

“Until [the expiration date], the product will be at its best, but after this, the manufacturer cannot guarantee its performance,” explains Dr Lee. “This will also depend on how it’s been stored – if it’s been allowed to overheat or get damp, this will also affect the colour, texture and smoothness of use.”

“Natural products typically have shorter shelf lives,” explains MacDonald. “Products with additives and stabilisers will have longer shelf lives, but could cause irritation to sensitive skin types.”

Out-of-date make-up can be the underlying reason for skin breakouts, rashes and infections.

“Don’t underestimate the quality of your products,” says make-up and aesthetics specialist Laura Kay. “It is a common root cause for many people coming to my clinic, and often the cause of new breakouts, infections or skin issues.”

“One good idea is to stick a piece of masking tape on your beauty products with the date of purchase on it, so you always remember when you bought it and when it should be changed,” Says Dr Lee.

How to stave off germs

There are some tips and tricks the experts recommend in order to prevent bacterial build up.

“When possible, opt for powder-based products – such as mineral foundations – over cream or liquid forms, as they’re less likely to be affected by bacteria build-up or heat,” says MacDonald.

So perhaps choosing an eyeshadow palette over cream shadows is the way forward when preventing germs.

“Storing your make-up in a clean, dry and well-ventilated area can help keep products fresher for longer,” explains Young.

“When cleaning your make-up bag, take the opportunity to inspect your products. Look for changes in smell, texture, or colour, and discard anything that seems off. Regular decluttering of old products also helps to keep your make-up storage more hygienic.”

While frequent decluttering is a must, employing daily habits such as cleaning your hands before applying make-up and using clean tools every time will help reduce the risk of breakouts and health issues.