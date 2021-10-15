Adele’s ‘Easy On Me’: How to nail the singer’s divorce aesthetic

Adele has finally released her long-awaited single, “Easy On Me”, alongside a music video, marking the first time in six years the singer has released any new material since her award-winning album, 25.

While much of the discussion surrounding the new track, and the upcoming album, has been regarding its deeply personal lyrics and themes (it’s inspired by the singer’s divorce to her partner Simon Konecki), fashion fans can’t help but fawn over the musician’s burgundy ensemble in the music video.

As Adele belts out her famous vocals, she wears a PVC belted trench coat, a deep rusty roll neck, wide-leg trousers, and stiletto boots.

The 33-year-old accessorized the look with a pair of gold hoop earrings, in addition to sporting deep red nails and her signature flicky eyeliner.

The release of the video comes shortly after Adele appeared on the cover of British and American Vogue, wearing Vivienne Westwood and Valentino, respectively.

Following the release of the covers Lyst, the global shopping platform, reported that searches for Vivienne Westwood’s corsets “similar to the custom one she wears in the British edition, jumped 73 per cent week-on-week”.

Additionally, Valentino saw a huge spike in searches for its dresses.

With that in mind, we suspect Adele fans might be keen to get their hands on her “Easy On Me” outfit.

While it’s not yet clear exactly where the singer’s items in the video are from, we’ve rounded up some alternative items that will do the trick.

The coat

Adele’s vinyl coat might just be the sartorial star of the music video. It comes in the perfect seasonal shade of deep burgundy, one that compliments the distinctive red shades of her hair.

The belted trench coat is a timeless item and can be worn all year round if you live in the UK; think of this as an investment piece. Plus, if you buy a vinyl one, it doubles up as a waterproof. Bingo.

The roll neck

Roll necks are another wardrobe staple for this time of year, one that is just as easily worn tucked into a pair of jeans as it is worn with a mini skirt.

Adele’s comes in a vivid rust shade that perfectly complements the darker tones of the rest of her look. You can snap up something similar in no time and be on your way to replicating the singer’s style.

The trousers

Finding a decent pair of wide-leg trousers for autumn/winter can be a challenge, particularly where colours are concerned. Black can be too formal, but beige or cream can feel out of touch with the season. Enter browns and crimsons, the sweet spot of your sartorial palette for this time of year.

All of these options are high-waisted, which offer a flattering fit on all body shapes. Whether you’re looking for something tapered or something more flared, investing in a good pair of versatile trousers will do wonders for your wardrobe.

...and the rest

As with any outfit, Adele’s would not be complete without some stellar accessories. In the “Easy On Me” music video, she keeps them to a minimum, but they pack a punch just the same.

The stiletto boots perfectly match the rest of her look, as does her dark brown lipstick and pointed burgundy nails. Then there are the gold hoop earrings - a classic item in anyone’s jewellery collection - and of course, those carefully lined eyes. Here’s everything you need to top off your “Easy On Me” look.