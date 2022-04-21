eBay launches Imperfects range with huge discounts on 180 brands

eBay is launching a new Imperfects range to mark Earth Day on Friday (22 April).

It is the fashion equivalent to supermarkets' wonky veg initiative, which was launched in a bid to cut food waste.

The American multinational e-commerce corporation is providing offers on clothes, shoes, and accessories that are considered new, but with defects, from 180 high-street brands including North Face, Off-white, Puma, Fila, and Timberland at up to 60 per cent off.

All Imperfects items may include defects like small scuffs and marks that may have been from the factory or are ex-display which means they can’t be sold at full price as it did not meet the manufacturer’s strict quality standards.

All defects will be clearly listed in the product description with accompanying photos so that customers know exactly what they are getting.

All such purchases will also come with free shipping and a 30-day returns policy, with a money-back guarantee.

“With growing financial pressures and the climate crisis continuing to be at the forefront of consumers’ minds, we’re proud to launch Imperfects as another avenue to help keep fashion items out of landfills,” Jemma Tadd, Head of Fashion at eBay UK said of the initiative.

Simon Payne, who is an eBay UK seller, added: “Imperfect clothing, while perhaps not being able to be sold at retail price by brands, still deserves a space in someone’s wardrobe. eBay’s new online destination will continue to save thousands of high-quality fashion items from going to waste too soon and help the conscious-minded consumer get their hands on in-demand brands.”