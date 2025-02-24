Y2K crimping is coming back, according to fashion week runways

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chet Lo brought back Y2K crimping at London Fashion Week, steering away from the hyper-natural hair trends of the moment, and leaning into style nostalgia.

The Asian-American designer, known for his clashing textural designs, collaborated with celebrity hairstylist Anna Cofone and Authentic Beauty Concept to create a textbook Noughties look.

Cofone combined pin-straight hair with uniform crimps, creating a quintessentially Y2K look for Lo’s autumn/winter 2025 collection.

“The inspiration for today’s look is very much a continuation of patterns and panels,” said Cofone, “we wanted to mimic the patterns in Chet’s clothes, so we’ve got these cool, crimped panels appearing at the back of the model’s hair and on some of the sides.”

As for the products, the goal was to look shiny and slick, so Cofone used Authentic Beauty Concept’s hair balms and glow serums to calm any flyaways and add that Y2K-style shine.

While flat and shiny hairstyles are reminiscent of the early Noughties, crimping also recalls the trends of the Eighties, which have been observed on this season’s runways.

“I think it’s great that it’s got this reference to the Eighties,” says Cofone. “Do I think [crimping] is going to come back? I think people can definitely play with crimps and see what shape they get – for sure.”

The nostalgic crimped hair was the perfect accessory for the low-rise skirts and asymmetric tops that flooded this season’s runway – ushering the return of early 2000s fashion – much to Gen Z’s happiness.