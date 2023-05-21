Elle Fanning wows fans with daring cut-out dress at Cannes: ‘My nips could never’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Elle Fanning has wowed fans in a sequinned cut-out gown that left little to the imagination.

The star of The Great is currently in attendance at the Cannes Film Festival, where she has appeared at a number of red carpet events.

But it was the sequinned dress donned by the actor on Friday (19 May) night that really caught fans’ attention.

In a series of photos shared to Instagram, Fanning was seen wearing the eye-catching Paco Rabanne dress, the skirt of which is covered in long, shard-like silver sequins.

The bust of the dress is virtually non-existent, consisting of two metal cut-out snowflakes over the breasts and a silver necklace attaching the bodice to her neck.

“Now THISSSSS is a partyyyy dressss,” Fanning wrote on Instagram alongside a series of disco ball emojis.

Fanning’s famous friends were quick to praise the look, with Lucy Boynton writing: “Deceeeeeeased.”

“I am DEAD [skull emoji],” echoed Naomi Watts.

“WOW,” put Maude Apatow, while Cara Buono wrote: “No words!! You’re inspiring a whole new vocabulary!!”

Joking about the risqué cut-outs, one fan wrote: “You have so much trust in that dress lmao. It’s a stunning look though!”

“My nips could never…” another joked.

Journalist Evan Ross Katz called Fanning “a one-woman Met Gala”.

Fanning has been at the film festival this week (Getty Images)

Earlier this month, Fanning shocked fans as she revealed that she was once turned down from a major film franchise due to her Instagram follower count.

“I didn’t get a part once for something big because – it might not have just been this reason, but this was the feedback that I heard – was because I didn’t have enough Instagram followers at the time,” she said.

“That’s something I firmly don’t believe in, for not getting a part,” she said.

Fanning said that she doesn’t feel the pressure to work in big franchises to stay “relevant”, although she acknowledged that it “obviously does something for people”.

“But you also don’t know if it’s going to work sometimes, which is scary,” she said.