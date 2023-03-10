In Pictures: The Versace Fall/Winter collection presentation
Heavyweights from the music, film and television industries all mingled on the event’s carpet in Los Angeles on Thursday.
Mike Bedigan
Friday 10 March 2023 05:03
Some of Hollywood’s biggest names were pictured attending the Versace Fall/Winter collection presentation in Los Angeles.
Dua Lipa, Sir Elton John, Cher, Miley Cyrus and Paris Hilton all put in appearances, as did Oscar-nominated actor Ke Huy Quan and Channing Tatum.