In Pictures: The Versace Fall/Winter collection presentation

Some of Hollywood’s biggest names were pictured attending the Versace Fall/Winter collection presentation in Los Angeles.

Heavyweights from the music, film and television industries all mingled on the event’s carpet on Thursday.

Dua Lipa, Sir Elton John, Cher, Miley Cyrus and Paris Hilton all put in appearances, as did Oscar-nominated actor Ke Huy Quan and Channing Tatum.