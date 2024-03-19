Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

When it comes to celebrity brands, it’s no secret that businesses backed by famous faces and influencers have sometimes fallen short of customer demands. Now, it seems like the same could be said for Emily Ratajkowski’s swimwear brand Inamorata - which has faced several complaints online from customers over delayed shipment of items.

After some customers noticed they weren’t receiving any items they had purchased several months ago, many people took to social media to demand some answers.

Although the official account for Inamorata has been inactive on Instagram since November 2023, that didn’t stop customers from complaining about their delayed orders in the comments of its most recent post. “Ordered a bikini in NOVEMBER that still has not arrived. I have emailed multiple times and all I have gotten is automated responses about the further delays. So upsetting,” wrote one customer.

“I placed my order on Black Friday and it STILL has not shipped. So beyond disappointed,” another person said. “I want a refund.”

“What is going on with your brand??! Why do you make your customers wait so long? I don’t even fully believe that my order will ever arrive,” a third user wrote, while another customer claimed: “Your team promised to have my items shipped out by March 15th. Still nothing. PLEASE it’s been five months.”

According to posts shared on Reddit, the swimwear brand had sent out two emails to Inamorata customers informing them of shipping delays. The first email had reportedly claimed all items that were ordered as part of its Black Friday sale would be shipped in February, followed by another email saying items would be shipped out by 15 March.

In response, Inamorata began responding to customer complaints on 19 March in the comments section of its Instagram post. The brand informed customers they had just sent an email update about the delayed orders with options on how to receive a refund. Inamorata also directed some people to its customer support email, instructing them to provide their name and order number for a refund.

“Due to the overwhelming volume of orders off the Black Friday sale, we do have a delay on a small per centage of our orders,” Inamorata wrote in an Instagram Story post on Tuesday. “We are offering a full refund to anyone who does not want to wait, with our sincere apologies to our valued customers.”

(Inamorata / Instagram)

Ratajkowski, 32, launched the swimwear brand in 2017 with a six-piece collection of bikini tops and bottoms ranging from $75 (£56) to $160 (£121). Since then, the company has grown its product offerings with a variety of printed string bikini tops, one-pieces, and casual beachwear dresses and cardigans.

In May 2023, Inamorata collaborated with the popular sustainable womenswear brand Mirror Palais to release a collection of Brazil-inspired swimsuits and bikini pieces.

The Independent has contacted Inamorata for comment.