Emma Bunton marries Jade Jones in bridal mini dress and flower crown

Emma Bunton has married her long-term partner, Jade Jones, after a 10-year-long engagement.

The former Spice Girl, 45, shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday with a picture of the smiling couple that was captioned, “Mr and Mrs Jones!”

Jones also shared a photograph from the ceremony, showing the couple standing underneath a leafy archway adorned with white roses.

To mark the special occasion, Baby Spice departed from tradition, choosing a white mini dress over a full-length gown.

The dress featured a sheer, high neckline with gold buttons and sheer full-length sleeves. She completed the look with a floor-sweeping, long white train.

The bride chose relatively simple accessories, donning a pair of heeled thong sandals, and a floral headband for her hair.

Jones looked smart in a pair of cream chinos, and a Gucci blazer worn over a black t-shirt. He also wore a matching brown fedora hat.

On her Instagram story, Bunton also shared a black-and-white photograph of her crossed legs which showed off a floral embroidered garter.

Messages of congratulations for the couple have already poured in from celebrity friends, with former bandmate Victoria Beckham being one of the first to wish them well.

“Congratulations … love [you] both so much,” Beckham wrote. Good Morning presenter Holly Willoughby also left a comment, writing: “Awww my beautiful Baby! Stand up Mrs Jones... love you both”.

The couple, who have two children – Tate, 10, and Beau, 13 – got engaged in January 2011. Bunton previously told BBC Radio2 that despite their long engagement, they would “love to actually” get married and have talked about it, but want to keep the nuptials as private as possible.

“We try to, but we want it to be private, every time we try it’s out there. We want to do it privately on our own,” she said.

“We should elope, but we can’t organise anything Jade and me, we’ve been together 21 years in this business,” she added.

Last month, during an appearance on ITV’s Lorraine, Bunton said the couple had been thinking about having more children, and that she is “always, always broody”.

“Jade, he would have lots more children,” she said, adding: “I think we are at the stage where we are very much like, if it happens it would be amazing.”