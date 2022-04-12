Emma Corrin’s head-to-toe balloon-themed outfit at the 2022 Olivier Awards in London on Monday night has been crowned the campest look of the season.

The Golden Globe-winning actor, who gained fame for her performance as Princess Diana in Netflix’s The Crown, wore a balloon print dress from Loewe’s Fall 2022 collection that featured a 3D balloon bra.

Corrin, 26, matched the look with a pair of patent black boots with a half-deflated balloon heel.

She wore her hair in a cropped pixie cut and bleached platinum blonde, and accessorised the look with jewellery from Cartier’s Trinity for Chitose Abe collection.

The dress and balloon breastplate were straight from the Paris Fashion Week runway, which were revealed at Loewe’s fashion show on 4 March 2022.

Emma Corrin attends The Olivier Awards 2022 with MasterCard at the Royal Albert Hall on April 10, 2022 (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Corrin and her stylist, Harry Lambert, are known for choosing avant-garde looks for the red carpet. Lambert has also dressed the likes of Harry Styles and Corrin’s The Crown co-star Josh O’Connor.

Her 2021 Emmys red carpet outfit, inspired by historical drama The Crucible, featured a custom Miu Miu column dress with matching fingerless gloves and a swim cap. The star completed the look with razor sharp black talons on her fingers.

In a post showing off the look on her Instagram, Corrin wrote: “To the resiliency of theatres! And to god damn CAMP! Thank you for having me and for the honour of the nomination.”

Corrin was nominated for Best Actress at the theatre awards show for her performance in Anna X, alongside Lily Allen, Cush Jumbo and Sheila Atim, who won the category.

Lambert also posted photographs of the outfit on his Instagram account, with the caption: “This one is for the gays!”

Fans of both Corrin and Lambert gushed their praise for the quirky outfit, with Olivia Wilde calling it “the coolest” look.

One fan commented on Lambert’s post: “Yes yes yes I’ve been waiting for someone to wear this!”

Another said: “I love this outfit more than I love myself.”

On Twitter, another fan of the actor wrote: “Emma Corrin wearing Loewe FW22 I’m obsessed.”

The collection, designed by Jonathan Anderson, was hailed as a stand-out during Paris Fashion Week for its surrealist themes, as it featured squished balloons, paper bag boots, and toy car-shaped hemlines.

The 37-year-old Northern Irish designer told reporters after the show that he liked the idea of “pushing a silhouette towards something that can be nonsensical, things that can be irrational”.