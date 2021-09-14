Emma Raducanu wears Chanel to her first Met Gala

British US Open champion Emma Raducanu was amongst the trails of celebrities at the 2021 Met Gala in New York on Monday.

Fresh from her historic victory against Canada’s Leylah Fernandez on 11 September, Raducanu slipped into a black and white Chanel ensemble for fashion’s biggest night of the year.

The 18-year-old athlete arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in an entirely monochrome look, comprised of a flowing midi skirt with a matching robe, and a crop top.

She completed the look with a pearl-encrusted belt around her waist, large Tiffany & Co diamond earrings and patent black boots.

Her makeup was kept natural, bar an eye-catching winged liner, and her dark hair was styled in loose waves.

Chanel seems to have become a fashion favourite of the young champion, who also wore a black sequined mini dress from the designer to celebrate her victory against Fernandez on Sunday evening.

Emma Raducanu at the 2021 Met Gala (Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

Shortly after her arrival on the red carpet, fans flocked to social media to praise her look.

“Not just a sports star, @EmmaRaducanu attends the Met Ball in Chanel, who also dressed her in the LBD the day before. She’s going to be a global fashion pin up to rival fashion’s biggest stars because she has it all,” one person said.

Another wrote: “Emma Raducanu in Chanel at the #MetGala … an icon in the space of 72 hours.”

Raducano made history on Sunday when she became the first British woman in 44 years to win a Grand Slam singles title following a gruelling one hour and 51-minute long match.

As a result, she has now shot up 127 places in the Women’s Tennis Association rankings from 150th to 23rd place.

Her win is particularly impressive, given that she was an A-levels student just three months ago.

Radacanu’s father, Ian is Romanian and her mother, Renee, is Chinese. She was born in Canada in 2002 before her family moved to England in 2004.

In an interview with British Vogue ahead of the match, the teenager credited her confidence to her mother’s Chinese background.

“I think the confidence comes from just inner belief,” Raducanu said.

“My mum comes from a Chinese background, they have very good self-belief. It’s not necessarily about telling everyone how good you are, but it’s about believing it within yourself. I really respect that about the culture,” she added.