Emma Raducanu is the new face of Tiffany & Co

British US Open champion Emma Raducanu has been named as the newest ambassador of Tiffany & Co.

Less than two weeks after her historic victory against Canada’s Leylah Fernandez on 11 September, Raducanu has joined the ranks of Hollywood’s elite as the new face of the luxury jewellery brand.

Other brand ambassadors at Tiffany & Co include Tracee Ellis Ross, Anya Taylor-Joy and most recently, Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

The appointment was announced at British Vogue and Tiffany’s annual Fashion and Film dinner, which took place at the Londoner Hotel in Leicester Square on Monday 20 September.

Raducanu told Vogue she is “incredibly excited”.

“It’s such an iconic brand and one that I’ve felt connected to for quite some time,” she said. “I wore the ring, bracelet, earrings and cross necklace throughout the [US Open] tournament. These pieces will always be very special to me.”

The 18-year-old wore a pair of £4,500 diamond and pearl earrings from the retailer on the court earlier this month when she became the first British woman in 44 years to win a Grand Slam singles title.

She also wore a Tiffany white gold ring, cross pendant, and diamond bangle.

Raducanu attended the Vogue dinner in a two-piece ensemble from British designer Erdem. She wore a flowing, pleated white skirt with a midriff-skimming halterneck blouse adorned with intricate beading and diamantes.

She accessorised the look with a diamond Tiffany bracelet, ring and earrings.

In a post on her Instagram, the tennis champion said joining the brand was an “honour”.

“Very excited to join the iconic @tiffanyandco family as a House Ambassador. Being able to wear these special jewellery pieces over the past few weeks has been an honour!” she said.

Last week, Raducanu attended her first Met Gala wearing Tiffany diamond earrings and a monochrome Chanel ensemble.

Following her win against Fernandez, Raducanu has shot up 127 places in the Women’s Tennis Association rankings from 150th to 23rd place.