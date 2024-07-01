How Emma Raducanu aces tennis-chic

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Emma Raducanu made history as the youngest British player to reach the quarter finals of the US Open in 2021.

As a former British No. 1, Raducanu is the first British woman to have won a Grand Slam singles title since Virginia Wade, when she won Wimbledon in 1977.

Born in Toronto, Canada, the 21-year-old’s keen interest in fashion has been as notable as her playing, starring in Vogue at the age of 18 and appearing at her first Met Gala in Chanel that same year.

Currently ranking No. 135, Raducanu is certainly one to watch in the style stakes, making her Wimbledon Centre Court debut in 2022 dripping in Tiffany jewellery worth an estimated £30,000.

As she takes to the renowned lawns once again, here’s a look back at the star’s most stylish moments.

Tiffany pearls at Wimbledon, 2022

Raducanu stepped onto Wimbledon’s Centre Court in a Tiffany & Co. jewellery set for her opening round match against the Belgian tennis player, Alison Van Uytvanck.

open image in gallery Emma Raducanu sported tennis whites in the form of Tiffany pearls against France’s Caroline Garcia (Alamy/PA)

The star matched her whites with £7,500 teardrop pearl and diamond earrings and a £3,875 necklace from the same collection, whilst adorning her wrist with a staggering £18,900 silver Tiffany bangle.

open image in gallery Raducanu showcased a simple cap-sleeved dress by Nike, her most worn brand. (Alamy/PA)

The player’s quintessentially classic look came as no surprise, having confirmed a partnership with Tiffany & Co. the year before, noting, “It’s such an iconic brand and one that I’ve felt connected to for quite some time.” This look was only a precursor for the player’s iconic tennis attire.

Dripping in Dior at Windsor Castle, 2022

At 20-years-old, Raducanu received an MBE for her commitment to sport, only four years after turning pro. Her Dior ensemble deserved just as much recognition – donning a chic black midi dress with lace panelling, an oversized waist belt and black bow pumps. The pièce de résistance was a classic black boater hat.

open image in gallery Raducanu combined classical and contemporary in a Dior dress as she collected her MBE (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Having been an ambassador for the fashion house since October 2021, the attire was a swerve away from Raducanu’s usual sporty aesthetic, nodding towards the sheer trend of the summer in a brilliantly classic yet modern look.

Making waves in Melbourne, 2023

At the Australian Open in January 2023, Raducanu sported head-to-toe Nike in a couple of colourful two-pieces. A brand most favoured by the player, these retro prints comprised of Eighties-style swirls in lilac, deep teal, lemon and cherry red.

open image in gallery Raducanu wore two statement Nike looks for her anticipated return to the Australian Open last year (Alamy/PA)

The bold choices saw Raducanu through the first and second round of the tournament, losing to the USA’s Coco Guaff on day three. The perfectly-tailored accents, from her trainer tips to her top’s trim, showed Raducanu’s eye for detail across the board.

open image in gallery The star matched her dress to her accessories from her visor to her trainers (Alamy/PA)

Dopamine dressing in Doha, 2024

‘Dopamine dressing’ was seen on the runways throughout 2023, with yellow becoming the flag bearer of the trend. Looks that were made to evoke optimism and joy sat at the core of this trend, something Raducanu demonstrated on court in a bright Nike ensemble at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open, 2024.

open image in gallery Raducanu sported a sherbet lemon two-piece at Doha (Alamy/PA)

This uplifting two-piece was a chic option for Raducanu, who maintained morale on the court, before being knocked out by Ukraine’s Anhelina Kalinina.

Refined red-carpet glamour, 2021

open image in gallery Raducanu ties in tennis pleats to her red-carpet look (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Raducanu made her ‘Bond Girl’ moment on the red-carpet premiere of Daniel Craig’s final 007 film, No Time To Die, in September 2021. The tennis-pro opted for an asymmetric iridescent silver gown from Dior’s Resort 2022 collection.

open image in gallery Raducanu accessorised with simple Tiffany diamond earrings (Alamy/PA)

Detailed with tennis-style pleating, a rope belt and silver accessories by her go-to jeweller, Tiffany & Co, the star’s look was a nod to her day job, whilst emphasising her growing influence in the fashion world.