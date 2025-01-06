Emma Stone debuts dramatic hair transformation at the Golden Globes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Emma Stone debuted her new super-short pixie cut at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards in LA.

Stone swapped her auburn locks for a chocolate brown crop, styling her new look with wispy micro-bangs.

The look was executed by Stone’s longtime hairstylist, Mara Roszak, who will undoubtedly coach her through the cut’s notoriously difficult ‘grow-out’ period.

For the look, Stone let her hair do the talking, wearing a striking strapless red-hot Louis Vuitton gown, with a cinched waist belt adorned with an asymmetrical bow.

The 36-year-old Poor Things star had cut her hair for an upcoming role in Yorgos Lanthimos’ film Bugonia, but had worn a wig and a hat to all her outings since filming so as to not spoil her film’s look.

Though Stone wasn’t among the Golden Globe nominees this year, last year, she won the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her 2023 film, Poor Things.

The double Oscar winner looked recognisably different from her past red carpet outings, as she ditched her signature flowing red locks in favour of the short crop reminiscent of Anne Hathaway’s 2012 cut for her Oscar-winning performance as Fantine in Les Misérables.

The Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy award was won this year by Demi Moore, for her role in The Substance.

The 62-year-old was up against the likes of Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo, Challegers’ Zendaya and Karla Sofía Gascón for her role in Emilia Pérez.