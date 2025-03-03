Demi Moore leads metallics trend on Oscars red carpet
The Substance actress wore melting metallics alongside Selena Gomez, Emma Stone and Halle Berry.
Demi Moore led a metallics fashion trend that has dominated the Oscars red carpet.
The 62-year-old Substance star, who is nominated for best actress in a leading role, wore a silver encrusted custom Armani Prive, with statement diamond earrings and a matching cuff.
The Brutalist star Felicity Jones, 41, followed suit in another Armani Prive, sporting liquid-look silver in a metallic silk gown.
Another showstopper was Emilia Perez star Selena Gomez, who wore an ornate custom Ralph Lauren dress, inspired by old-Hollywood star Sophia Loren.
The 32-year-old actress’s off-the-shoulder dress was embellished with more than 16,000 glass droplets and Rosemont crystals – affixed by hand by 12 skilled artisans.
Gomez brought added bling to the look with her accessories, wearing a collar necklace with a diamond drop pendant, alongside diamond earrings and a handful of rings.
Old Hollywood seemed to be a trend of the evening – exemplified by the likes of Raye – traversing fashion and seeping into the star’s hair and beauty.
Actress Emma Stone wore a slinky custom Louis Vuitton gown with a simple scoop neck and reflective metallic discs.
The 36-year-old star showcased her new pixie cut once again, styling it into a 1920s Flapper bob.
Halle Berry also sparkled in a metallic mirrored Christian Siriano gown – an American designer who was also worn by Whoopi Goldberg during the evening.
The 58-year-old actress sported a slick cropped bob with the strapless gown.
Actress Goldie Hawn, 79, wore a shimmering gold strapless gown with a matching butter-yellow shawl.
American singer H.E.R also sported gold in a Noughties style strapless ballgown with a drop waist belt and raw edged hem.