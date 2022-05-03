Emma Stone rewears dress from her wedding to Met Gala

Emma Stone rewore a dress from her wedding celebrations at this year’s Met Gala.

The actor, 33, arrived on the red carpet wearing a white Louis Vuitton Vuitton slip dress featuring a plunging neckline and a skirt decorated with sequins and white feathers.

She paired the silk number with square-toed white heels with decorative silver chains that tied around her ankles.

In a video shared to Twitter by American Vogue, Stone was seen posing for pictures alongside other attendees, such as Phoebe Dynevor, Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas and HoYeon Jung, who were also dressed by the Italian designer.

“The @LouisVuitton group is wearing archival LV to the #MetGala,” the magazine said.

“Emma Stone’s dress is in fact a special piece she wore to her wedding afterparty that has never been seen publicly before,” it revealed.

Stone is believed to have married comedian and director Dave McCary in 2020 after the couple announced their engagement on Instagram in December 2019.

An unnamed source confirmed the news to People two weeks after the pair were spotted wearing matching wedding bands in Los Angeles in September 2020.

The pair, who are extremely private about their relationship and have not publicly shared any photographs from the nuptials, also became parents to a baby girl on 13 March.

According to a birth certificate obtained by TMZ, she is named Louise Jean McCary, after Stone’s grandmother Jean Louise.

In an interview with fellow actor Jennifer Lawrence for Elle in 2018, Stone said she never thought she would get married or have children, but her perspective changed as she got older.

“I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was like, I’m never getting married, I’m never having kids,” she said.

“And then I got older and I was like, I really want to get married, I really want to have kids.”

She previously hinted at starting her own family in November 2020 while promoting The Croods: A New Age. The animated film, about a prehistoric cave family, sees her play the character Eep.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the time, Stone said she feels “pretty good” about “starting my own pack”.

“Although I don’t think that my pack would be quite as physically capable as the Croods are. ...They’re pretty rough and tumble and I don’t know if my pack would be as rough and tumble.”