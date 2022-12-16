9 beauty baubles and crackers to elevate your festive decor

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Looking for last minute gifts or a trendy way to enhance your Christmas decorations?

A cut above your average festive trinkets, beauty baubles and crackers come filled with mini pampering treats.

Perfect for adorning your tree or table, they’ll delight your guests – and they also make fab stocking fillers or Secret Santa presents for beauty buffs.

Here’s our pick of nine of the best…

Baubles

1. This Works Sleep On It, £9.75 (was £13)

From slumber specialists This Works, this trio brings together travel-sized editions of the cult favourite Deep Sleep Pillow Spray, plus Stress Check Mood Manager spray and a roll-on oil, to ensure zen-like levels of calm throughout party season.

2. Baylis & Harding The Fuzzy Duck, £3.50 (was £7), Sainsbury’s

How cute is this Christmas pudding bauble? The dessert-themed decoration is filled with marshmallow, cranberry and figgy pudding-scented bubble bath.

3. L’Occitane Men Essentials Festive Bauble, £12

Guys don’t have to miss out on the festive fun – inside this adorable Scandi-style house you’ll find shaving cream, soap and citrus-scented hand cream.

4. Molton Brown Merry Berries & Mimosa Festive Bauble, £14, John Bell & Croydon

Containing a bath and shower gel infused with this year’s limited edition scent, this sparkling sphere is bursting with raspberry and candied fruit notes.

5. Jo Malone Christmas Ornament, £32

For a truly luxurious bauble, it’s got to be Jo Malone’s monochrome beauty, which contains a mini limited edition English Pear and Freesia Cologne and Myrrh and Tonka Body Crème.

Crackers

6. Neom Build A Cracker, from £8

Go the DIY route with Neom’s Build A Cracker, which lets you select one or two travel-size products to put inside, choosing from essential oils, a pillow mist, face cream and a body cleanser.

7. The Body Shop Hugs & Kisses Avocado Hand & Lip Duo, £10

A perfect pairing for winter, this vegan set contains nourishing avocado-infused lip balm and hand cream, both formulated with Fair Trade shea butter from Ghana.

8. Bloom And Blossom Under The Mistletoe The Nourishing Hand and Lip Duo, £10

Pucker up with this pretty pink and blue cracker and get ready for a moment under the mistletoe, thanks to a hydrating lip balm (made with all natural ingredients) and a skin-softening hand cream.

9. Bramley X Compton Marbling Handmade Christmas Crackers, £48 for six

A chic take on the traditional Christmas cracker, each of this six-piece set comes with a hat and a satisfying bang, plus a gift (soap, body wash, bubble bath, body lotion, wildflower seeds or candle matches), and is wrapped in beautiful handmade paper from heritage brand Compton Marbling.