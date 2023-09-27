Usher and Aya Nakamura are stunned by Erykah Badu’s hat at Paris Fashion Week

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

While Usher was decked out in red and black polka dots for Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, it was Erykah Badu who captured attention for her accessory of choice.

On 27 September, the “On & On” singer was seated next to Usher and French singer Aya Nakamura at the spring 2024 Marni show in Paris, where Nakamura gave a not-so-subtle reaction to Badu’s oversized, wide rim grey hat with black polka dots.

The three celebrities dressed their best for the occasion, as Usher complemented his red and black outfit with matching red sneakers, red gloves, and black sunglasses as well as a silver brooch and necklaces.

While Badu’s large hat was the main attraction, the R&B singer also wore a black and yellow patterned suit with a similar checked shirt layered underneath. She completed the look with braids that went all the way down to her feet.

As for Nakamura, the French pop singer wore a thigh-high slit dress with various shades of blue, as well as a silver choker and earrings.

Prior to the fashion show, Usher performed at La Seine Musicale in France on Monday 25 September.

The news comes after it was announced this week that the ”My Boo” singer will be headlining next year’s Apple Music Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas. The music megastar, who has won eight Grammys, said he’s looking forward to performing on the NFL’s biggest stage.

(Getty Images)

“It’s an honour of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list,” Usher said in a statement. “I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before.”

Usher, 44, is currently performing his “Usher: My Way” residency in Las Vegas, which has drawn sold-out shows and rave reviews. He is expected to wrap up his residency in early December, before making his Super Bowl halftime debut in early 2024.

(Getty Images)

Roc Nation founder Jay-Z called Usher the ultimate “artist and showman” and was the person to call him with the good news, according to an interview with radio DJ Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. “When I got this call, he said: ‘It’s time, it’s magic time. You know, it’s time for you to have that moment,’” Usher recalled Jay-Z telling him over the phone.

However, the “I Don’t Mind” hitmaker had no idea what Jay-Z was talking about, and the rapper had to clarify that he was calling about the Super Bowl halftime show. In response, Usher told Jay-Z that he was prepared and excited to do something he’s always dreamed about doing.

“Ever since his debut at the age of 15, he’s been charting his own unique course,” Jay-Z said of Usher, who released his debut self-titled album in 1994. In total, he’s released eight studio projects filled with hits, including, “U Got It Bad”, “U Remind Me”, “You Make Me Wanna”, “Nice & Slow” and “Love In This Club”.

​​“Beyond his flawless singing and exceptional choreography, Usher bares his soul,” Jay-Z continued. “His remarkable journey has propelled him to one of the grandest stages in the world. I can’t wait to see the magic.”