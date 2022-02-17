Teen drama Euphoria is a huge hit among fans, not only for its storyline and characters, but also for its creative makeup looks.

The distinctive looks are the brainchild of lead makeup artist (MUA) Doniella Davy, who as announced she will be launching her own makeup line called Half Magic.

The MUA, whose Euphoria looks have inspired Instagram and TikTok users to recreate them at home, announced the news on her Instagram page this week.

She wrote: “What if I said I have a makeup line and it’s launching this spring…

“I can’t believe I’m finally able to share this and that this is actually real! For the past two years and while filming Season Two, I’ve been secretly working on creating the makeup line of my literal dreams.

“I couldn’t be more completely over the moon thrilled out of my mind to introduce Half Magic. Omfg I’m hallucinating but I’m not!”

An Instagram page for the upcoming brand shows its black-and-white logo and carries the slogan: “Wear your heart on your face.”

Davy is known for using bold lines and colours and experimental techniques to create the looks for characters on the hit show, which stars Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and Alexa Demie.

In an interview with W Magazine, in which she explains the process behind creating each character’s individual looks, Davy revealed that her favourite products to use during the latest season of Euphoria included “all things shimmer and wet-looking”.

Some of her go-to products include Make Up For Ever’s Star Lit Diamond Powder, a loose pigment she “would dust on top of most of the eye shadow looks”, as well as Got 2B Ultra Glued Styling Gel to set “big naked eyebrows that were brushed up”.

Davy’s preferences could give fans a clue to what they might be able to expect from her product line.

As for her own everyday beauty routine, Davy said she always does her eyebrows before leaving the house, “even at 4am”.

“I use eyebrow gel or even hairspray if I’m in a pinch, and a spoolie, and I just throw my eyebrow hairs up,” she said.