All the best dressed fans at the Euro 2020 final

Italy’s national football team were crowned champions of the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament on Sunday after Federico Bernardeschi scored the winning goal during the penalties shoot-out.

Marking England’s first final at an international tournament since 1966, and the quickest-ever goal at a European championship final from England left-back Luke Shaw, it was a historic match.

As the action unfolded on the pitch, fans of both Italy and England made sure to go the extra mile in support of their chosen team. While the stands at Wembley saw one man dressed as Pope Francis, another dyed the England flag into his beard.

Elsewhere across the country, one woman rocked the England lion on her head, while another was pictured watching the match in an England-themed bra.

Thousands of young fans turned out in support of England today, many of them with the team’s flag painted on their faces. This young boy added a fedora hat to complete his look

A young England fan wears face paint to show his support (The FA via Getty Images)

This man ensured it would be known that he was at Wembley in support of England, rocking a white and red blazer, complete with an embroidered English rose on the chest pocket.

An england fan at Wembley on 11 July (Getty Images)

Another young fan, this boy stood out from the crowd in a red and white curly wig. If his choice of headwear wasn’t enough to show which side he was on, he also wore the squad’s official t-shirt.

A fan of England wears a wig with England colours at Wembley on 11 July (Getty Images)

This Italy fan wore the country’s flag around his shoulders, adding a chainmail vest and medieval helmet with red feathers.

Italy supporter watches the Euro 2020 final on 11 July (AP)

This woman braved the rainy forecast in a bra top featuring the England flag. The flag’s red cross was also painted across both of her cheeks.

England supporters in Trafalgar Square on 11 July (AFP via Getty Images)

Taking the words from what is arguably English football’s most famous chant, this fan wore a shirt with the words ‘it’s coming home’ emblazoned on its back.

An England suporter at the fan zone in Manchester on 11 July (AP)

Quite possibly the most inventive of outfits at Wembley Stadium on Sunday was this Italy fan’s take on the official dress of Pope Francis. He even completed the look with a gold-painted hat.

Italy fans wait for kick off prior to the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Final between Italy and England (Getty Images)

Proving his unwavering commitment to English football and optimism that the football would finally be coming home, this man dyed the flag’s cross into his beard.

An England fan sings before the start of the UEFA EURO 2020 final football match between Italy and England at Wembley Stadium (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

This woman, who was pictured arriving at a Manchester fan park on Sunday, wore an England shirt, and England flag around her shoulders and, to finish off the look, one of England’s three lions on her head.