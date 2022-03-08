Steve Jobs’ daughter Eve has announced that she is furthering her modelling career and has signed a contract with DNA Model Management.

The 23-year-old took to Instagram to announce her new representation, posting a Polaroid photograph of herself gazing at the camera from under her middle-parted blonde hair and dark roots.

The caption simply read: “Now represented by @dnamodels.”

In a statement, DNA Model Management said: “DNA is thrilled to announce we are representing Eve Jobs. The young Californian is an accomplished equestrian and Stanford graduate and we are very excited to help her launch her auspicious modelling career.”

The New York City-based agency also represents models including Emily Ratajkowski and Kaia Gerber.

Eve made her runway debut at Paris Fashion Week in September last year when she walked at the Coperni spring/summer 2022 show alongside models Gigi Hadid and Paloma Elsesser.

In December 2020, she made her modelling debut in Glossier’s holiday campaign, which also featured Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney and former RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Naomi Smalls.

Eve was recently spotted sitting at the front row of the Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week alongside other celebrities including Julianne Moore, Emma Stone, Sarah Paulson and Chloe Grace Moretz.

The Stanford graduate is also known for her talent for horse riding, with Horse Sport ranking her as the fifth best horse rider in the world under the age of 25.

She is the youngest child of the late Apple co-founder and his wife, Laurene Powell-Jobs, and has two siblings, Erin, 26, and Reed, 30.

Jobs, who died in 2011 at the age of 56, also shared 43-year-old daughter Lisa Brennan-Jobs with his ex, Chrisann Brennan.

Eve told Horse Sport last year: “Being a sensitive person, I internalise a lot and get upset with myself when I feel like I’ve messed up, either in life or with riding.

“Learning that people screw up, that it’s actually inevitable, and that it’s OK. And the second being that you can learn something from everyone. Absolutely everyone.”