6 ways to get healthy, glowing skin even in the dead of winter

Unlike the summer months, when sunshine brings with it all-important vitamin D and a welcome touch of tan, in winter our skin can look as grey and lacklustre as the clouds in the sky.

But it doesn’t have to be that way. According to experts, you can counteract the effects of cold, dry air and a lack of sunlight with nourishing skincare and fake-it-till-you-make-it cosmetics.

Here, pros share their six top tips for how to get the glow all year round…

1. Extra exfoliation

“Dull skin can develop at any time, but is perhaps most common in the autumn and winter months,” says Charlotte Vøhtz, organic beauty expert and founder of Green People (greenpeople.co.uk)

“This is when cold weather and central heating systems leave skin pale, pasty and vulnerable to a dry, damaged skin barrier that struggles to hold onto moisture and nutrients.”

Experts recommend exfoliating once or twice a week with a chemical exfoliant (as opposed to a physical scrub) that contains alpha or beta hydroxy acids.

“By removing the old, dead cells, we give our skin a chance to recover and reproduce new, healthier cells,” says dermatologist Salome Dharamshi, co-founder of Sky Clinic (skyclinic.co.uk).

“Moreover, exfoliation can improve the skin imperfections, reduce congestion of the blocked pores and blemishes, and improve levels of hydration and moisture of the skin.”

Cha Vøhtz Age Defy+ AHA Radiance Peel Mask, £36, Green People

2. C the difference

“For radiance, get some vitamin C on your skin, it brightens and gives a real glow, with or without make-up,” says Abi Cleeve, founder of SkinSense (skinsense.co.uk).

Vøhtz is also a big fan: “This ingredient helps stimulate collagen and regulates sebaceous glands to keep skin from drying out, making it the perfect active for brightening dull skin on the face.”

Previously difficult to formulate because of its unstable nature, nowadays you can get effective vitamin C serums at every price point.

“Make sure that the product formula delivers this active, protecting its efficacy to stay working for longer,” Cleeve adds. “A lamellar formula product will do this by drip-feeding ingredients and absorbing just below the skin’s surface.”

SkinSense Reinforcing Vitamin Complex, £28

3. Add an oil

It’s understandable if you’re wary about adding an oil into your skincare routine – particularly if you have oily skin – but in fact all skin types can benefit.

“A facial oil can give you some serious glow,” says Faye Purcell, product development and skincare chemist at Q+A (qandaskin.com). “It strengthens your skin’s natural moisture barrier, delivers nourishment and seals in moisture.”

If you want to avoid a shiny complexion during the day, smooth a few drops of oil over your face last thing at night.

Purcell says: “You can use on its own or mix it with your moisturiser a couple of times a week. For best results spend a couple of minutes really massaging it into the face and don’t forget the neck.”

Q+A Super Greens Facial Oil, £8

4. Top up your tan

You don’t have to jet off to Dubai to get a natural-looking tan at this time of year.

“The best way to achieve a subtle glow in winter is to combine your tanning routine with your skincare routine,” says Nicola Matthews, founder of Sienna X (sienna-x.co.uk).

“Tanning drops are perfect for this – they can be added to your AM and PM moisturiser to create a buildable, flawless facial glow,” without having to worry about slathering fake tan from head to toe. “Add two or three drops to begin to find out your desired shade, add more or less for darker or lighter results.”

Be sure to smooth down your neck as well to get an even finish and wash your hands thoroughly to avoid any streaky palms in the morning, as the colour will develop overnight.

Sienna X Self Tan Concentrated Drops, £20, Next

5. Dewy foundation

Want dewy skin in a flash? Create a cocktail with your make-up and skincare.

“For the ultimate glowing skin this season, I recommend layering up balm textures,” says Jamie Coombes, Dior (dior.com) international pro team artist.

“Starting with mixing a little serum into your Dior Forever Foundation. This creates a sheer finish and a nourishing action.”

Dior Forever Matte Foundation, £45

6. A bit of bronzer

If you’re too heavy-handed with the bronzer in winter you could end up looking like a turkey that’s been left in the oven a bit too long.

“To add warmth to your complexion, opt for a shade lighter than your summer shade,” says Coombes.

“I like to apply it with a brush along the hairline, contour [the hollows of the cheeks] and jaw for a halo effect, followed by a touch of highlight to the top of the cheeks and cupid’s bow for volume.”

Dior Forever Natural Bronze, £41