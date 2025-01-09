5 activewear trends to sport in 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

For many of us, one of our New Years resolutions is to get moving a little more.

Now more than ever, activewear needs to be just as fashionable as it is functional, with sportswear bleeding more and more into people’s everyday attire.

No longer reserved solely for the gym, good activewear should look just as good on the treadmill as under a trench coat.

And with more celebrities releasing their own sportswear collections – such as Khloe Kardashian’s recent range with Fabletics and Hailey Bieber’s collection with Fila – gym gear that looks as good as it feels is crucial.

So, from Pilates pants to Eighties unitards – here are the activewear trends to look out for in 2025, according to experts.

1. Wide-leg leggings

While wide-leg yoga pants entered the loungewear sphere in 2024, their success has seen designers keen to build on the trend, with wide-leg leggings following suit.

“There’s a growing shift away from classic leggings to a wider variety of pant styles for activities such as Pilates and yoga, embracing volume and exaggerated shapes,” says BAM‘s head of design, Natalie O’Connell. “Expect to see silhouettes like wide-leg and barrel-leg yoga pants gaining popularity.”

This trend builds on last year’s love for relaxed silhouettes, blending comfort and style. Becoming the go-to over tracksuit bottoms and slim-line leggings, wide-leg leggings will be seen just as much at the gym as on your supermarket shop.

Providing unrestricted movement, these leggings double as stylish, off-duty wear when paired with sweatshirts or oversized knits.

BAM Mallea Crossover Flare Leggings – Fog, £55

2. Turn back time with varsity-prep

Miu Miu’s 2024 runway looks helped cement the preppy aesthetic in the fashion sphere, and in 2025, this varsity look is now bleeding into our activewear, bringing a fresh sense of nostalgia to classic gymwear.

“Stripes and colour blocking will tap into the varsity trend, complemented by yacht club-inspired graphics and embroideries,” says The Couture Club‘s product lead, Ashley McPherson.

This Ivy-League look inspired by the vintage Ralph Lauren catalogues of the Nineties will also show up in the trending colour palette. “We expect bold pops of colour – navy, vibrant blues, emerald green and butter yellow – to play a key role,” says McPherson.

Adanola ADA Cap – Classic Red/Navy Blue, £19.99

The Couture Club CTRE Oversized Hoodie, £42 (was £60)

3. Burgundy and beyond

2024 saw chocolate brown and burgundy dominate Pilates studios and gym floors, but 2025 is all about evolving. With ‘Mocha Mousse’ being named Pantone’s colour for 2025, “chocolate brown remains a staple for us – now considered a core colour due to its versatility,” says McPherson.

“However, burgundy has been the standout colour this season, evolving into deeper plum tones as we move into 2025.”

While these warm and rich colours are set to reign supreme, bright pastels are also on the rise for spring and summer.

“For SS25, expect to see pinks, lilacs, lemon yellows and a new shade ‘blueberry milk’,” says O’Connell.

These hues offer a fresh and uplifting take on gymwear and are sure to motivate you in the darker months.

Fabletics Boost Low Impact Bra – Electric Orchid, £49

Lovall Everyday High Waisted Leggings – Burgundy, £28

4. Eighties lightweight layering

While the 2010s saw leggings and sports bra co-ords become the go-to gym style, for 2025, unitards and layering reminiscent of the Eighties is predicted to be big.

“Activewear is increasingly about layering versatile pieces like lightweight jackets, oversized sweats and breathable long-sleeve tops over leggings or yoga pants,” says O’Connell.

Texture is also becoming big to add depth and dimension to your gym outfits, with waffle knits, ribbed fabrics, and brushed finishes adding depth and dimension. “Playing with proportion, length, and texture can create looks that make you feel fabulous,” says McPherson.

Pangaia Women’s Plant-Stretch Compressive Unitard – Black, £50 (was £100)

Sweaty Betty Mission Waterproof Jacket – Navy Blue, £63 (was £210)

5. Go high-tech

Measuring our activity almost became an addiction for many in 2024. From Oura rings to Whoop watches to Apple’s activity ring – everyday sporting technology is on the rise.

This innovative technology doesn’t stop at your fitness tracker – as activewear brands are increasingly seeking new sustainable alternatives over synthetics, which offer superior comfort and breathability while being better for the planet.

“Thermoregulating fabrics that adapt to body temperature offer cooling during intense workouts and warmth when you need it,” notes TLC Sport‘s CEO Sara Hanna. These materials include bamboo, cotton, and microfibre.

Sportswear derived from plant material and reinforced with Gore-Tex to ensure high performance and durability in all-weathers are on the up for 2025.

Salomon SENSE AERO Women’s Short Sleeve T-Shirt – Rum Raisin, £42 (was £60)