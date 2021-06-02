A piece of facial jewellery designed to “compliment your chin and lower lip” has people on social media confused and comparing it to a bulldog clip.

The item, designed by German jewellery brand MYL Berlin, has two hooks with rounded ends that fit over the lower lip and a geometric panel that hangs over the chin.

Jacobin Mag writer Dawn Foster posted screenshots of the accessory, called Mundstück 2, on Twitter and asked: “Absolutely crying at this £150 nonsense targeted ads are trying to flog me. Why? Why?”

According to luxury retailer Wolf & Badger, the accessory is priced at €130 (approximately £111), but screenshots of the ad posted by Foster showed a price of £149.

A description of the piece said: “Mundstück is a signature MYL piece; structured, chic and daring, this piece compliments your chin and lower lip.

“With its minimal design and lightweight material, it nestles perfectly on your lip without applying pressure or hindering your mobility.”

But many people thought the accessory looked more like a stationery item used to clip large amounts of paper together.

“Wtf is it? It looks like a cross between a bulldog clip and a scold’s bridle!” said one person.

“£150 to stick a bulldog clip in my gob? Yeah sure,” said another.

Others wondered if it was a “picture hook”, “a hanger that you hook over the bathroom door”, “some kind of fancy lingerie” or “somewhere to store your coin for the shopping trolley”.

Another social media user wondered if the designer had drawn inspiration from ancient Egyptian kings, commenting: “Strong Hatshepsut energy.”

MYL Berlin also sells similar chin accessories, as well as more conventional jewellery such as necklaces, rings and bracelets.