People have questioned a recent Fashion Nova ad campaign which saw the retailer recommending a sheer and white dress as appropriate attire for a bridal shower.

In a post shared to the Wedding Shaming Reddit forum, a user shared a screenshot of a Fashion Nova Facebook ad showing a model donning a see-through white dress while posing on the beach. The brand captioned the photo: “GRWM To Attend a Friends Bridal Shower In An Elegant Lace Maxi Dress.”

“I know it’s just marketing but damn,” the original poster wrote. “This would be a bit much for even the bride to wear to a pre event. Not surprising at all for Fashion Nova though.”

In the post's comment section, people agreed that the dress would be considered a wedding faux pas, given the unspoken rule that no one should wear white but the bride. Not only that, but they added the sheer lace fabric was more “vulgar” than elegant.

“There is nothing elegant about that dress,” one person wrote, while another added: “Elegant is an interesting choice of word.”

“That’s a tacky dress,” a third commented. “And no way would a normal person wear it outside the house.”

“It’s a Bianca Censori original,” someone else joked, referencing the controversial, often sheer ensembles worn by the 29-year-old architect and current wife of Kanye West.

It’s considered impolite to wear something bold or attention-grabbing like a sheer dress to a wedding or pre-wedding event, primarily because it distracts from the bride, who should be the center of attention, according to Shutterfly.

For centuries, white has been considered inappropriate for wedding guests, dating back to when Queen Victoria first wore a white wedding dress when marrying Prince Albert in 1840. Women have since traditionally worn a white wedding dress to not only symbolize purity but to make the bride stand out among guests.

“When you’re a guest at a wedding, the most important thing to keep in mind is not to upstage or upset the bride,” wedding dress designer Madeline Gardner explained to The Knot. “It’s safe to stay away from any outfits that are predominantly white, cream or ivory.”

The only time it’s considered socially acceptable to wear white is when the bride and groom have approved it.

The Independent has contacted Fashion Nova for comment.