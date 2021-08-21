Shoppers throw modesty out the window as searches for ‘pin tops’ and ‘unitards’ spike

As we get back into the swing of life after lockdown, data suggests that our fashion choices are continuing to veer towards more statement-like pieces that are daring and different.

The latest summer trend is not for faint of heart. Search platform Lyst reported a 78 per cent increase in searches for the “curtain reveal top” or “pin top”, which is an open front top held together across the chest by a safety pin or string.

The ab-baring style has been worn by a raft of celebrities and models, including Hailey Bieber, Bela Hadid and Kaia Gerber.

Megan Fox was spotted wearing a red cropped cardigan in this style by French brand Jacquemus, prompting searches for the item to spike 52 per cent within 48 hours. A £260 Cult Gaia pin top worn by model Emily Ratajkowski in June immediately sold out.

Megan Fox radiates in red Jacquemus open front jumper and matching skirt as she leaves a photoshoot at Milk Studios (London Entertainment/Shutterstock)

British Vogue endorsed the revealing trend last week, describing it as putting “swathes of torso on display and leaves the wearer’s modesty hanging by a literal thread”.

Love Island fans would have also spotted the trendy tops on the show within the past six weeks as contestants Millie Court and Faye Winters regularly blazers and shirts without a bra or top underneath.

Searches for another celebrity-approved trend are on the rise, as shoppers seek out form-fitting leotards and unitards. Cardi B, who is pregnant with her second child, was recently spotted showing off her baby bump in a vibrant bodysuit with geometric patterns in New Jersey, while Dua Lipa posed among palm trees in a black unitard with multiple cutouts and pink sleeves.

According to Lyst, searches for unitards increased 11 per cent since the start of August, with sustainable activewear brand Girlfriend Collective becoming one of the most sought-after brands on Lyst with page views spiking 104 per cent. Searches for leotards jumped 28 per cent over the last three weeks.

The desire for statement looks is part of the rise of the pandemic revenge outfit, which refers to an outfit characterised by plenty of extravagance to make up for being unable to wear “going out” clothes throughout the pandemic.

Last month, online searches for high heels and dresses rose by 197 per cent and 176 per cent respectively as lockdown restrictions lifted, and interest around “no underwear” designs and dresses featuring cutouts also surged.