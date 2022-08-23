Woman claims brand ‘blocked’ her after she asked to see a dress on a model ‘over a size 10’
‘If you are going to sell to a size 16, make sure you’re representing them in your content,’ Beth Wilson says
An Australian makeup artist has called on brands for better representation of all body types after a brand failed to show her one of its dresses on a size 12 model.
Beth Wilson, from Melbourne, left a comment on fashion brand Sonya Moda’s Instagram page after taking interest in the Nour Seashell Maxi Dress, which retails for £251.
Wilson said she felt the dress would be “perfect” to wear for an event but was unsure how it would look on her own body (a size10-12 on top and 14-16 on the bottom) as the model on the website was wearing a size 6.
“I noticed they sell this dress up to a size 16 but there was nobody on their website wearing it other than this model,” Wilson explained in a TikTok video.
“It’s not completely uncommon so I headed over to [Sonya Moda’s] Instagram to see if I could see someone wearing it who is closer to my size.
“I also couldn’t see anyone around size 12 or up on their feed, nor could I see much size inclusivity on their highlighted story.”
In her comment, Wilson asked the brand if they had pictures of anyone beyond a size 10 wearing the dress.
“Kinda astounded you sell a 16 but there’s zero representation of different figured women on your page [sic],” she added.
The brand responded and said it caters “for all women of all sizes and resposts many of [its] customers who share their posts”.
The response was met with criticism from some Instagram users, one of which wrote: “’Women of all sizes except those beyond a 16.”
A representative for Sonya Moda replied: “I wouldn’t be questioning a brand who creates pieces for plus-size women. We have reposted many plus-size women on our stories.”
As noted by Wilson, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics found that the average woman in the country is a size 14-16.
“Are we really calling size 16 plus-size?” Wilson later commented. She alleged that soon after, the entire thread of comments had been deleted and she was blocked by the brand.
In a message to all fashion brands, Wilson said size representation is “not an impossible thing to do”.
“If you are going to sell to a size 16, make sure you’re representing them in your content and make sure your supporting them in their purchase. Simple as that.”
The Independent has contacted Sonya Moda for comment.
