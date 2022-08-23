Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An Australian makeup artist has called on brands for better representation of all body types after a brand failed to show her one of its dresses on a size 12 model.

Beth Wilson, from Melbourne, left a comment on fashion brand Sonya Moda’s Instagram page after taking interest in the Nour Seashell Maxi Dress, which retails for £251.

Wilson said she felt the dress would be “perfect” to wear for an event but was unsure how it would look on her own body (a size10-12 on top and 14-16 on the bottom) as the model on the website was wearing a size 6.

“I noticed they sell this dress up to a size 16 but there was nobody on their website wearing it other than this model,” Wilson explained in a TikTok video.

“It’s not completely uncommon so I headed over to [Sonya Moda’s] Instagram to see if I could see someone wearing it who is closer to my size.

“I also couldn’t see anyone around size 12 or up on their feed, nor could I see much size inclusivity on their highlighted story.”

In her comment, Wilson asked the brand if they had pictures of anyone beyond a size 10 wearing the dress.

“Kinda astounded you sell a 16 but there’s zero representation of different figured women on your page [sic],” she added.

The brand responded and said it caters “for all women of all sizes and resposts many of [its] customers who share their posts”.

The response was met with criticism from some Instagram users, one of which wrote: “’Women of all sizes except those beyond a 16.”

A representative for Sonya Moda replied: “I wouldn’t be questioning a brand who creates pieces for plus-size women. We have reposted many plus-size women on our stories.”

As noted by Wilson, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics found that the average woman in the country is a size 14-16.

“Are we really calling size 16 plus-size?” Wilson later commented. She alleged that soon after, the entire thread of comments had been deleted and she was blocked by the brand.

In a message to all fashion brands, Wilson said size representation is “not an impossible thing to do”.

“If you are going to sell to a size 16, make sure you’re representing them in your content and make sure your supporting them in their purchase. Simple as that.”

The Independent has contacted Sonya Moda for comment.