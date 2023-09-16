Hot on the heels of a notably muted New York Fashion Week, London bucked the trend for stealth wealth reduction, opting instead for drama, bizarro twists and a heightened sense of independence.

Granted, London has always been ground zero for Planet Mode’s oddest oddities, but this season, held in relief against the monochrome palettes and “wearable” (read: commercial) offerings of the Big Apple, the Big Smoke felt like a haven for designers unwilling to loosen integrity or their strict codes. The fil rouge, in many senses, was the rejection of just that, leaning into queer couture, AI-designed collections, and a studied dissection of biography and heritage.

Toasting the procession on Thursday, Harris Reed was a case in point, serving up larger-than-life eveningwear that took a scalpel to gender binaries with calculated pairings. Upcycled black velvet formed tuxedo-dress hybrids, complete with ballooning trains held in position as if flying up à la Marilyn Monroe. Lapels were stiffened into dress hems, while make-believe hips akin to Christian Dior’s mid-century bar jacket enveloped pencil skirts, themselves dropped exactly to floor level.